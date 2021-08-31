Paul vs Woodley Fighter Purses

Jake Paul took down another former MMA champion this past weekend in the boxing ring and was the top earner at Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Ohio Athletic Commission.

Jake Paul: $2,000,000

Tyron Woodley: $2,000,000

Joe Cusumano: $111,000

Daniel Dubois: $100,000

Charles Conwell: $80,000

Amanda Serrano: $75,000

Montana Love: $60,000

Ivan Baranchyk: $60,000

Yamileth Mercado: $45,000

Anthony Taylor: $40,000

Juan Carlos Rubio: $20,000

Tommy Fury: $15,000

