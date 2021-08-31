Paul vs Woodley Fighter Purses

Jake Paul took down another former MMA champion this past weekend in the boxing ring and was the top earner at Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Ohio Athletic Commission.
Jake Paul: $2,000,000
Tyron Woodley: $2,000,000
Joe Cusumano: $111,000
Daniel Dubois: $100,000
Charles Conwell: $80,000
Amanda Serrano: $75,000
Montana Love: $60,000
Ivan Baranchyk: $60,000
Yamileth Mercado: $45,000
Anthony Taylor: $40,000
Juan Carlos Rubio: $20,000
Tommy Fury: $15,000
