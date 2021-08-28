ONE: Battleground III Results & Recap

ONE Championship wrapped up its ‘Battleground’ series, as ‘Battleground III’ went to air Friday, August 27th, having been pre-recorded at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 30th.

In the main event, Sittichai Sitsongpeenong (125-32-5) was able to halt the rise of up and coming star Tawanchai PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym (125-31-2), winning a razor-thin split decision. With the win, Sittichai puts himself right back in the mix for a shot at long-time ONE featherweight Muay Thai champion, Phetmorakot Petchyindee Academy.

In the co-main event, inaugural ONE Strawweight Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (12-6) was also successful in his crossroads battle against Banma Duoji (13-2), surviving the first round with the fast-starting Chinese star, to eventually stop him with a brutal flurry in Round 2. The 42-year-old rebounds from his loss to Hexi Getu back in October, and is poised for one last run at the title he lost way back in 2015.

Elsewhere on the card, the final entrant into the ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix was decided, as Jenelyn Olsim (5-2) survived a late flurry from Bi Nguyen (6-7) to score a unanimous decision win.

With the win, Olsim booked her place in the last alternate bout opposite American, Grace Cleveland at ONE: Empower on September 3rd.

Also, rising Burmese star Tial Tang (3-1) suffered the first setback of his young career, dropping a unanimous decision in a slugfest with Korean, Song Min Jong (12-8).

The six-fight event was rounded out by a flyweight MMA bout in which China’s Xie Wei (8-3) folded Korea’s Dae Hwan Kim (15-8-1) with a perfectly placed body shot, and Mongolia’s Purev Otgonjargal (7-1) made short work of Englishman Ben Royle (5-2) in their bantamweight MMA showdown.

ONE: Battleground III Full Results:

Featherweight Muay Thai: Sittichai Sitsongpeenong (Thailand) defeated Tawanchai PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym (Thailand) by split decision

Catchweight (57.7kg) MMA: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke (Thailand) defeated Banma Duoji (China) by R3 (3:31) TKO (strikes)

Flyweight MMA: Xie Wei (China) defeated Dae Hwan Kim (South Korea) by R3 (1:46) TKO (body punch)

Women’s atomweight MMA: Jenelyn Olsim (Philippines) defeated Bi Nguyen (Vietnam) by unanimous decision

Bantamweight MMA: Song Min Jong (South Korea) defeated Tial Tang (Myanmar) by unanimous decision

Bantamweight MMA: Purev Otgonjargal (Mongolia) defeated Ben Royle (England) by R1 (0:49) KO (ground and pound)

