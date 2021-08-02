Jose Aldo Scouting Report

Vitals

5’7″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

70″ reach, Orthodox

September 9, 1986

Record

29-7 (UFC: 11-6)

Current Streak

4 straight losses

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva

Championships Held

WEC Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (two successful title defenses)

UFC Featherweight Champion: 2010-2015 (seven successful title defenses)

UFC Featherweight Champion: 2016-2017 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– dynamic, explosive, extremely dangerous striker

– very powerful hitter (hands, knees, feet)

– crippling leg kicks

– unorthodox strikes

– very quick with his striking

– swarms opponent when senses an opening

– very athletic

– extremely experienced

– very well coached

– good on the ground (although doesn’t utilize it often)

– excellent striking defense

– lands almost twice as many significant strikes as he absorbs

– almost impenetrable takedown defense

– also very solid takedown accuracy

– big enough to fight in higher weight classes

– finishes fights

– is almost impossible to finish

Weaknesses

– not much clinch game

– some question his cardio

– doesn’t spend much time on the ground

– can be submitted

– goes through a difficult weight cut to get to bantamweight

– effort level & motivation fluctuates

– can be knocked out

– has shown mind games can get to him

– has been injury prone throughout his career

– best days seem to be in his past

Synopsis

The king is dead. Long live the king.

