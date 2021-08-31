There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Invicta FC. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Tuesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC, Bellator, and/or Strikeforce during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Total Rank Rank 1 1 Alesha Zappitella Atomweight 321 2 NR Taneisha Tennant Fthr/Bntmwght 222.5 3 2 Karina Rodriguez Flyweight 167.5 4 NR Emily Ducote Strawweight 158 5 3 Stephanie Geltmacher Flyweight 142 6 4 Lindsey VanZandt Atomweight 91.5 7 11 Helen Peralta Flyweight 83 8 6 Jessica Delboni Atomweight 70 9 8 Brogan Walker-Sanchez Flyweight 58 9 5 Caitlin Sammons Flyweight 58 11 9 Josee Storts Flyweight 55 12 10 Juliana Miller Flyweight 54 13 12 Fatima Kline Strawweight 50 13 NR Kayla Yontef Fthr/Bntmwght 50 15 NR Emilee King Flyweight 48 16 13 Hope Chase Fthr/Bntmwght 46 17 14 Alexa Culp Strawweight 45 17 14 Claire Guthrie Flyweight 45 17 14 Jennifer Chieng Flyweight 45 20 17 Courtney King Fthr/Bntmwght 36 21 18 Raquel Canuto Fthr/Bntmwght 32 22 20 Ashley Cummins Atomweight 27 23 21 Herica Tiburcio Strawweight 26 24 22 Jillian Decoursey Atomweight 24.5 24 18 Lisa Verzosa Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 26 23 Linda Mihalec Atomweight 23 27 24 Meaghan Penning Strawweight 20 28 NR Serena de Jesus Fthr/Bntmwght 18 29 NR Danielle Taylor Strawweight 15 30 27 Liz Tracy Strawweight 14 31 25 Elise Pone Flyweight 10 31 NR Jodie Esquibel Strawweight 10 31 NR Natalie Salcedo Atomweight 10 34 30 Marisa Messer-Belenchia Atomweight 9 35 26 Daiana Torquato Flyweight 8 35 NR Lauren Mueller Fthr/Bntmwght 8 37 27 Samantha Self Atomweight 5 38 31 Ariana Melendez Strawweight 0 38 31 Brittney Cloudy Fthr/Bntmwght 0 38 31 Chrissy Yandoli Flyweight 0 38 31 Cynthia Arceo Strawweight 0 38 31 Kara Vislosky Atomweight 0 38 31 Katie Perez Atomweight 0 38 NR Katie Saull Atomweight 0 38 31 Kendal Holowell Strawweight 0 38 31 Latoya Walker Fthr/Bntmwght 0 38 31 Maria Favela Flyweight 0 38 NR Monique Adriane Atomweight 0 38 31 Paulina Granados Atomweight 0 38 31 Tabatha Watkins Atomweight 0

Check back next Tuesday for our feather/bantamweight rankings

Invicta Performance Rankings

Feather/Bantamweights

Flyweights

Strawweights

Atomweights

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Invicta FC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Aug 31/21