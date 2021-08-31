Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 1

Aug 31, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

DWCS Season 5, Week 1 Results

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Azamat Murzakanov (9-0) vs Matheus Scheffel (14-6)

Featherweights:

Diego Lopez (18-3) vs Joanderson Brito (11-2-1)

Flyweights:

Victor Altamirano (9-1) vs Carlos Candelario (8-0)

Welterweights:

A.J. Fletcher (8-0) vs Leonardo Damiani (10-2-1)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Dana White's Contender Series: Season Five, Week 1 Results