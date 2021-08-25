There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|801
|2
|2
|6
|Goiti Yamauchi
|292.5
|3
|NR
|Brent Primus
|230
|4
|3
|2
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|194
|5
|4
|10
|Aviv Gozali
|192.5
|6
|11
|3
|Sidney Outlaw
|186
|7
|5
|5
|Peter Queally
|168
|8
|6
|Mandel Nallo
|149
|9
|7
|Charlie Leary
|136
|10
|8
|Dan Moret
|130
|11
|23
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|113
|12
|NR
|9
|Islam Mamedov
|110
|13
|39
|7
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|109
|14
|9
|11
|Adam Piccolotti
|107
|15
|NR
|Charlie Campbell
|104
|16
|10
|Alexandr Shabily
|100
|17
|12
|Nicolo Solli
|94
|18
|13
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|93
|19
|15
|Saad Awad
|80
|20
|16
|Chris Duncan
|78
|21
|17
|George Hardwick
|76
|22
|NR
|Joshua Jones
|73
|23
|19
|Alfie Davis
|69.5
|24
|20
|Nick Newell
|64
|25
|21
|Akonne Wanliss
|61
|26
|22
|Daniele Scatizzi
|60
|27
|18
|Chris Gonzalez
|57.5
|28
|24
|Chris Bungard
|56
|28
|24
|Marcus Surin
|56
|30
|26
|Lance Gibson Jr
|55
|31
|27
|Gavin Hughes
|54
|32
|28
|Asael Adjoudj
|50
|32
|NR
|Saul Rogers
|50
|34
|30
|Myles Jury
|36.5
|35
|29
|Manny Muro
|35
|35
|32
|Nainoa Dung
|35
|37
|32
|Terry Brazier
|32
|38
|31
|Kiefer Crosbie
|27.5
|39
|34
|Tim Wilde
|20
|39
|34
|Yves Landu
|20
|41
|39
|Soren Bak
|19
|42
|36
|Kane Mousah
|18
|42
|36
|Ricardo Seixas
|18
|44
|39
|Alan Omer
|10
|44
|39
|Ali Zebian
|10
|45
|43
|Alessandro Botti
|0
|45
|43
|Bobby Lee
|0
|45
|43
|Bryce Logan
|0
|45
|NR
|Davy Gallon
|0
|45
|43
|Iamik Furtado
|0
|45
|43
|Isaiah Hokit
|0
|45
|43
|Mike Hamel
|0
|45
|43
|Nate Andrews
|0
|45
|NR
|Nick Browne
|0
|45
|43
|Ryan Scope
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 25/21