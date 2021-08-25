sidney outlaw

Sidney Outlaw, red tape, takes on Zach Fears at the Pensacola Bay Center on Friday, December 21, 2018, during Island Fights 51. Outlaw won by armbar submission in the first round.
2018 1221 Islandfights51 21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire 801
2 2 6 Goiti Yamauchi 292.5
3 NR Brent Primus 230
4 3 2 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire 194
5 4 10 Aviv Gozali 192.5
6 11 3 Sidney Outlaw 186
7 5 5 Peter Queally 168
8 6 Mandel Nallo 149
9 7 Charlie Leary 136
10 8 Dan Moret 130
11 23 Georgi Karakhanyan 113
12 NR 9 Islam Mamedov 110
13 39 7 Usman Nurmagomedov 109
14 9 11 Adam Piccolotti 107
15 NR Charlie Campbell 104
16 10 Alexandr Shabily 100
17 12 Nicolo Solli 94
18 13 Kevin Ferguson Jr 93
19 15 Saad Awad 80
20 16 Chris Duncan 78
21 17 George Hardwick 76
22 NR Joshua Jones 73
23 19 Alfie Davis 69.5
24 20 Nick Newell 64
25 21 Akonne Wanliss 61
26 22 Daniele Scatizzi 60
27 18 Chris Gonzalez 57.5
28 24 Chris Bungard 56
28 24 Marcus Surin 56
30 26 Lance Gibson Jr 55
31 27 Gavin Hughes 54
32 28 Asael Adjoudj 50
32 NR Saul Rogers 50
34 30 Myles Jury 36.5
35 29 Manny Muro 35
35 32 Nainoa Dung 35
37 32 Terry Brazier 32
38 31 Kiefer Crosbie 27.5
39 34 Tim Wilde 20
39 34 Yves Landu 20
41 39 Soren Bak 19
42 36 Kane Mousah 18
42 36 Ricardo Seixas 18
44 39 Alan Omer 10
44 39 Ali Zebian 10
45 43 Alessandro Botti 0
45 43 Bobby Lee 0
45 43 Bryce Logan 0
45 NR Davy Gallon 0
45 43 Iamik Furtado 0
45 43 Isaiah Hokit 0
45 43 Mike Hamel 0
45 43 Nate Andrews 0
45 NR Nick Browne 0
45 43 Ryan Scope 0

Check back next Wednesday for our featherweight rankings 

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Aug 25/21