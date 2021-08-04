There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Vadim Nemkov 887 2 2 2 Ryan Bader 457 3 3 4 Phil Davis 246 4 4 3 Corey Anderson 224.5 5 5 5 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson 188 6 6 8 Grant Neal 147 7 7 6 Julius Anglickas 124 8 8 7 Lyoto Machida 108 9 12 Alex Polizzi 98 10 9 9 Christian Edwards 81 11 10 10 Melvin Manhoef 77 12 11 Lee Chadwick 58 13 13 Luke Trainer 50 14 NR Yannick Bahati 45 15 15 11 Karl Albrektsson 10 16 16 Jose Augusto 9 17 17 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov 0 17 17 Ederson Macedo 0 17 17 Gregory Milliard 0 17 17 Jason Markland 0 17 17 Jonathan Wilson 0 17 NR Simon Biyong 0 17 17 Viktor Nemkov 0





Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

