Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Vegas 32 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland on July 31st. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Cory Sandhagen – 70%

Kyler Phillips – 77%

Darrick Minner – 55%

Miranda Maverick – 52%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 55-46 (54%)



UFC Vegas 32 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Neil H. 9 2 Omar Abdulla 8 3 Josh larocque 7 4 Barry Oh 6 4 Ben Hilder 6 4 Connor O’Neil 6 4 Daniel Caughtry 6 4 Liam Thomson 6 4 PitanJosh 6 4 Samuli Luttinen 6 11 Alec 4 11 Chris lloyd 4 11 dan 4 11 Darian Hall 4 11 James Weise 4 11 John Rong 4 11 Marcos De La Cruz 4 11 ryanC 4 11 theJawas 4 20 Alberto Pino 3 20 Alex O. 3 20 Alexis Ayala 3 20 Callum Cooper 3 20 daniel 3 20 Jeremy Smith 3 20 larry chaput 3 20 Luke Galloway 3 20 Luke Smith 3 20 Marco Pham 3 20 Phillip B 3 20 stewartthames 3 20 Tara Miller 3 20 The MMA Manifesto 3 20 Timothy Beech 3 20 Tudor 3 36 Adrian Sunnex 2 36 Andre Tran 2 36 Ash.K♡ 2 36 Ben Ostic 2 36 DJ 2 36 Dwayne Murrell 2 36 Gagan Aujla 2 36 Herman Martinez 2 36 Michael V. 2 36 MiracleMaia 2 36 Sean Davies 2 36 SternFan74 2 36 The Ashen Demon 2 49 danny 1 49 Dave K. 1 49 Max Andrews 1 49 Miguel Ceja 1 49 Umar Zaheer 1 54 Armand Metichecchia 0 54 Brandon Kaplan 0 54 Cameron Walsh 0 54 Isaac 0 54 Jake Hancock 0 54 Joseph L. 0 54 Luke Fortune 0 54 Michael Jezykowski 0 54 Nathan Hickling 0 54 Ryan A. MacDonald 0 54 Steph 0 54 tp 0



2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 128 2 Omar Abdulla 121 3 Herman Martinez 116 4 Nathan H. 115 5 Ryan A. MacDonald 113 6 John Rong 112 7 Michael J. 106 8 Adrian Sunnex 105 8 SternFan74 105 10 Barry Oh 104

