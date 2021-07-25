UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Pick 'Em Contest

Congratulations to Neil H for winning our UFC Vegas 32 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland on July 31st. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Cory Sandhagen – 70%
Kyler Phillips – 77%
Darrick Minner – 55%
Miranda Maverick – 52%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 55-46 (54%)


UFC Vegas 32 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Neil H. 9
2 Omar Abdulla 8
3 Josh larocque 7
4 Barry Oh 6
4 Ben Hilder 6
4 Connor O’Neil 6
4 Daniel Caughtry 6
4 Liam Thomson 6
4 PitanJosh 6
4 Samuli Luttinen 6
11 Alec 4
11 Chris lloyd 4
11 dan 4
11 Darian Hall 4
11 James Weise 4
11 John Rong 4
11 Marcos De La Cruz 4
11 ryanC 4
11 theJawas 4
20 Alberto Pino 3
20 Alex O. 3
20 Alexis Ayala 3
20 Callum Cooper 3
20 daniel 3
20 Jeremy Smith 3
20 larry chaput 3
20 Luke Galloway 3
20 Luke Smith 3
20 Marco Pham 3
20 Phillip B 3
20 stewartthames 3
20 Tara Miller 3
20 The MMA Manifesto 3
20 Timothy Beech 3
20 Tudor 3
36 Adrian Sunnex 2
36 Andre Tran 2
36 Ash.K♡ 2
36 Ben Ostic 2
36 DJ 2
36 Dwayne Murrell 2
36 Gagan Aujla 2
36 Herman Martinez 2
36 Michael V. 2
36 MiracleMaia 2
36 Sean Davies 2
36 SternFan74 2
36 The Ashen Demon 2
49 danny 1
49 Dave K. 1
49 Max Andrews 1
49 Miguel Ceja 1
49 Umar Zaheer 1
54 Armand Metichecchia 0
54 Brandon Kaplan 0
54 Cameron Walsh 0
54 Isaac 0
54 Jake Hancock 0
54 Joseph L. 0
54 Luke Fortune 0
54 Michael Jezykowski 0
54 Nathan Hickling 0
54 Ryan A. MacDonald 0
54 Steph 0
54 tp 0


2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 128
2 Omar Abdulla 121
3 Herman Martinez 116
4 Nathan H. 115
5 Ryan A. MacDonald 113
6 John Rong 112
7 Michael J. 106
8 Adrian Sunnex 105
8 SternFan74 105
10 Barry Oh 104

