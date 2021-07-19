There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|967
|2
|3
|2
|Colby Covington
|451
|3
|2
|4
|Leon Edwards
|440
|4
|4
|14
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|349
|5
|5
|16
|Muslim Salikhov
|344
|6
|6
|7
|Vicente Luque
|328
|7
|9
|13
|Li Jingliang
|298.5
|8
|7
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|297.5
|9
|10
|Kevin Lee
|290
|10
|32
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|269
|11
|11
|6
|Michael Chiesa
|238
|11
|8
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|238
|13
|12
|8
|Jorge Masvidal
|230
|14
|13
|James Krause
|224.5
|15
|14
|9
|Neil Magny
|222
|16
|28
|10
|Belal Muhammad
|218
|17
|15
|15
|Sean Brady
|215
|18
|18
|Randy Brown
|193
|19
|20
|Alex Morono
|170
|19
|16
|Niko Price
|170
|21
|23
|Francisco Trinaldo
|156
|22
|22
|Max Griffin
|155.5
|23
|24
|Claudio Silva
|154
|24
|NR
|Michel Prazeres
|148.5
|25
|21
|Khaos Williams
|144
|26
|17
|Warlley Alves
|143.5
|27
|25
|Miguel Baeza
|131
|28
|27
|11
|Geoff Neal
|129
|29
|19
|12
|Demian Maia
|122
|30
|30
|Jake Matthews
|117.5
|31
|26
|Matt Brown
|117
|32
|31
|Robbie Lawler
|112
|33
|38
|Daniel Rodriguez
|110.5
|34
|34
|Dwight Grant
|107
|35
|41
|Michel Pereira
|104
|36
|35
|Khamzat Chimaev
|103
|37
|36
|Peter Sobotta
|101
|38
|39
|Court McGee
|89.5
|39
|33
|Nicolas Dalby
|84
|40
|40
|Mike Perry
|82.5
|41
|NR
|Jeremiah Wells
|80
|42
|42
|Song Kenan
|76.5
|43
|44
|Takashi Sato
|70
|44
|45
|Impa Kasanganay
|68
|44
|45
|Ramazan Emeev
|68
|46
|47
|Tim Means
|65
|47
|48
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|62
|48
|43
|Dhiego Lima
|61
|49
|49
|Mickey Gall
|59
|50
|50
|Danny Roberts
|55
|51
|51
|Mounir Lazzez
|54
|52
|53
|Bryan Barberena
|45
|52
|53
|Sasha Palatnikov
|45
|54
|52
|Matthew Semelsberger
|44
|55
|55
|Carlston Harris
|40
|56
|57
|Alan Patrick
|38
|57
|58
|David Zawada
|36
|58
|60
|Alex Oliveira
|27
|59
|59
|Carlos Condit
|26
|60
|61
|Jason Witt
|18
|61
|62
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|10
|61
|62
|Gabriel Green
|10
|63
|65
|Sergey Khandozhko
|9
|64
|65
|Nate Diaz
|8
|65
|67
|Jared Gooden
|0
|65
|67
|Jordan Williams
|0
|65
|67
|Louis Cosce
|0
|65
|67
|Mason Jones
|0
|65
|62
|Mike Jackson
|0
|65
|NR
|Nick Diaz
|0
|65
|67
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|65
|67
|Philip Rowe
|0
|65
|NR
|Preston Parsons
|0
|65
|67
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|0
Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jul 19/21