belal muhammad career earnings

July 8, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Belal Muhammad (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jordan Mein (not pictured) during UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967
2 3 2 Colby Covington 451
3 2 4 Leon Edwards 440
4 4 14 Santiago Ponzinibbio 349
5 5 16 Muslim Salikhov 344
6 6 7 Vicente Luque 328
7 9 13 Li Jingliang 298.5
8 7 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5
9 10 Kevin Lee 290
10 32 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269
11 11 6 Michael Chiesa 238
11 8 5 Stephen Thompson 238
13 12 8 Jorge Masvidal 230
14 13 James Krause 224.5
15 14 9 Neil Magny 222
16 28 10 Belal Muhammad 218
17 15 15 Sean Brady 215
18 18 Randy Brown 193
19 20 Alex Morono 170
19 16 Niko Price 170
21 23 Francisco Trinaldo 156
22 22 Max Griffin 155.5
23 24 Claudio Silva 154
24 NR Michel Prazeres 148.5
25 21 Khaos Williams 144
26 17 Warlley Alves 143.5
27 25 Miguel Baeza 131
28 27 11 Geoff Neal 129
29 19 12 Demian Maia 122
30 30 Jake Matthews 117.5
31 26 Matt Brown 117
32 31 Robbie Lawler 112
33 38 Daniel Rodriguez 110.5
34 34 Dwight Grant 107
35 41 Michel Pereira 104
36 35 Khamzat Chimaev 103
37 36 Peter Sobotta 101
38 39 Court McGee 89.5
39 33 Nicolas Dalby 84
40 40 Mike Perry 82.5
41 NR Jeremiah Wells 80
42 42 Song Kenan 76.5
43 44 Takashi Sato 70
44 45 Impa Kasanganay 68
44 45 Ramazan Emeev 68
46 47 Tim Means 65
47 48 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62
48 43 Dhiego Lima 61
49 49 Mickey Gall 59
50 50 Danny Roberts 55
51 51 Mounir Lazzez 54
52 53 Bryan Barberena 45
52 53 Sasha Palatnikov 45
54 52 Matthew Semelsberger 44
55 55 Carlston Harris 40
56 57 Alan Patrick 38
57 58 David Zawada 36
58 60 Alex Oliveira 27
59 59 Carlos Condit 26
60 61 Jason Witt 18
61 62 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10
61 62 Gabriel Green 10
63 65 Sergey Khandozhko 9
64 65 Nate Diaz 8
65 67 Jared Gooden 0
65 67 Jordan Williams 0
65 67 Louis Cosce 0
65 67 Mason Jones 0
65 62 Mike Jackson 0
65 NR Nick Diaz 0
65 67 Niklas Stolze 0
65 67 Philip Rowe 0
65 NR Preston Parsons 0
65 67 Ramiz Brahimaj 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jul 19/21