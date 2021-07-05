There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 967 2 2 4 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 817.5 3 3 5 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 750.5 4 4 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 743 5 7 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 737 6 6 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 716 7 8 6 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 700 8 9 8 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 654 9 4 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 600 10 10 10 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 595 11 11 3W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 581 12 12 14 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 576 13 13 15 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 567 14 14 T.J. Dillashaw Bantamweight 552 15 60 12 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 483.5 16 16 6 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 473.5 17 17 Colby Covington Welterweight 451 18 343 Leon Edwards Welterweight 440 19 18 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 438 20 19 4W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 437.5 21 20 Brian Ortega Featherweight 398 22 21 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 396 23 22 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 389 24 23 Derek Brunson Middleweight 377 25 24 9 Max Holloway Featherweight 367 26 291 Josh Emmett Featherweight 362 27 27 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 356.5 28 29 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 353 29 28 Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 349 30 45 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 344 31 30 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 337 32 31 11 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 330 33 32 Vicente Luque Welterweight 328 34 33 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 321.5 35 34 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 313.5 36 50 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 302.5 37 15 Li Jingliang Welterweight 299.5 38 37 Uriah Hall Middleweight 299 39 NR Kevin Lee Welterweight 295 40 39 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 293 41 26 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 282 42 40 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 279 43 35 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 276 44 69 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 275.5 45 41 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 274 46 42 Conor McGregor Lightweight 273 47 43 Ryan Hall Featherweight 270 48 44 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 269 48 170 Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 269 50 46 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 258 51 48 9W Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 250 52 90 Song Yadong Bantamweight 248.5 53 47 Sean Strickland Middleweight 243 54 49 Grant Dawson Lightweight 242 55 51 6W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 239.5 56 52 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 238 57 53 Rob Font Bantamweight 236 58 55 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 234 59 56 Paulo Costa Middleweight 232.5 60 57 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 230 60 57 Dan Hooker Lightweight 230 60 57 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 230 63 61 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 225.5 64 62 James Krause Welterweight 224.5 65 63 Neil Magny Welterweight 222 66 64 Edson Barboza Featherweight 220.5 67 151 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 218 67 101 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 218 69 65 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 217 70 66 Sean Brady Welterweight 215 71 67 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 213 72 70 Darren Till Middleweight 210 73 71 Niko Price Welterweight 207 74 72 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 205 75 54 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 201 76 74 Arnold Allen Featherweight 200 77 120 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 194 78 78 Randy Brown Welterweight 193 79 79 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 192 79 79 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 192 81 82 Askar Askarov Flyweight 190 81 82 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 190 83 84 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 188.5 84 85 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 184 85 86 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 183 86 87 11W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 182 87 88 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 181 88 77 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 179.5 89 91 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 177.5 90 76 Cody Garbrandt Bantamweight 177 90 92 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 177 90 92 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 177 93 94 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 176.5 94 95 Brad Tavares Middleweight 176 95 96 Ricky Simon Featherweight 174.5 96 NR Tatiana Suarez Women’s Flyweight 174 97 97 Chris Weidman Middleweight 172 98 99 Alex Morono Welterweight 170 98 99 Brendan Allen Middleweight 170 100 103 Max Griffin Welterweight 167 101 68 Dan Ige Featherweight 165.5 102 104 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 163 103 105 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 162 104 106 Trevin Giles Middleweight 160.5 105 107 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 160 106 108 Diego Ferreira Lightweight 159.5 107 109 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 159 108 NR Yair Rodriguez Featherweight 158 109 110 12W Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 156.5 110 74 Francisco Trinaldo Welterweight 156 111 111 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 155 112 112 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 154.5 113 113 Claudio Silva Welterweight 154 114 114 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 151 115 115 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 150 116 116 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 149.5 117 165 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 149 118 102 Michel Prazeres Welterweight 148.5 119 118 Jimmie Rivera Bantamweight 148 119 118 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 148 121 120 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 147 122 122 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 146 123 81 Drew Dober Lightweight 144.5 124 101 Khaos Williams Welterweight 144 125 73 Warlley Alves Welterweight 143.5 126 123 Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight 143 127 124 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 142.5 128 126 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 140 129 127 Alex Perez Flyweight 138.5 130 128 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 138 131 129 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 137 132 130 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 135.5 133 131 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 135 134 134 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 134 134 134 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 134 136 137 Shane Burgos Featherweight 133.5 137 296 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 133 137 139 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 133 139 117 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 131 140 141 Andre Muniz Middleweight 130 141 144 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 129.5 142 145 Geoff Neal Welterweight 129 142 148 13W Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 129 142 134 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 129 145 269 Rick Glenn Lightweight 128.5 146 146 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 128 147 137 Misha Cirkunov Light Heavyweight 126 148 147 Jim Miller Lightweight 124.5 149 149 10W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 122 149 97 Demian Maia Welterweight 122 149 149 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 122 152 151 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 120 152 151 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 120 154 154 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 119 155 155 Cody Stamann Bantamweight 117.5 155 155 Jake Matthews Welterweight 117.5 157 157 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 117 157 141 Matt Brown Welterweight 117 157 157 Michael Chandler Lightweight 117 157 215 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 117 161 311 Brad Riddell Lightweight 116 161 159 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 116 161 159 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 116 164 161 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 115 165 162 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 114.5 166 163 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 114 167 164 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 113 168 165 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 112 168 NR Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 112 168 165 Herbert Burns Featherweight 112 168 165 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 112 172 170 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 110 172 170 Jalin Turner Lightweight 110 172 170 Joe Solecki Lightweight 110 175 448 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 109 176 131 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 108.5 176 175 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 108.5 178 176 Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 108 179 178 Dwight Grant Welterweight 107 180 179 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 106.5 181 180 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 106 181 180 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 106 183 183 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 105.5 184 184 Kevin Holland Middleweight 104 184 184 Khama Worthy Lightweight 104 186 187 Khamzat Chimaev Welterweight 103 187 188 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 102 188 190 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 101 189 191 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 100.5 190 192 Abdul Razak Alhassan Middleweight 100 190 192 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 100 190 301 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 100 193 NR Nicco Montano Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 99 194 140 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 98.5 195 195 Brandon Royval Flyweight 98 195 195 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 98 195 174 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 98 195 195 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 98 199 141 Ovince Saint Preux Heavyweight 97 200 125 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 96 200 198 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 96 200 198 Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 96 200 198 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 96 200 198 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 96 200 186 Renato Moicano Lightweight 96 206 202 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 95.5 206 202 Zak Cummings Middleweight 95.5 208 321 Manon Fiorot Women’s Flyweight 95 208 204 Tom Breese Middleweight 95 210 205 Gabriel Benitez Featherweight 94 210 205 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 94 210 205 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 94 213 180 Davey Grant Bantamweight 93 214 210 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 92 215 211 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 91 215 211 Sabina Mazo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 91 217 213 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 90 218 214 Court McGee Welterweight 89.5 219 216 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 88.5 219 216 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 88.5 219 133 Walt Harris Heavyweight 88.5 222 218 Devonte Smith Lightweight 88 222 218 Matt Schnell Bantamweight 88 224 220 Andre Fili Featherweight 87 224 220 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 87 224 220 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 87 227 223 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 86.5 228 NR Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 86 228 224 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 86 228 224 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 86 231 226 Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 85 231 226 Tyson Nam Flyweight 85 233 228 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 84 233 448 Julian Erosa Featherweight 84 233 176 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 84 236 230 Mike Perry Welterweight 82.5 237 231 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 82 237 231 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 82 239 235 Damon Jackson Bantamweight 81 239 235 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 81 239 235 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 81 239 235 Michel Pereira Welterweight 81 243 89 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 80 243 NR Jeremiah Wells Welterweight 80 243 239 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 80 246 241 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 79 246 241 Thiago Moises Lightweight 79 248 243 Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 78 248 243 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 78 248 243 Phil Hawes Middleweight 78 251 250 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 77 252 246 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 76.5 252 246 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 76.5 252 246 Song Kenan Welterweight 76.5 255 250 Jonathan Martinez Bantamweight 75.5 256 252 Darren Elkins Featherweight 75 256 194 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 258 253 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 74 258 253 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 74 258 253 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 74 261 256 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 72 261 256 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 72 263 258 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 71 264 259 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 70 264 259 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 70 264 259 Takashi Sato Welterweight 70 264 259 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 70 268 264 Cub Swanson Featherweight 69.5 269 265 Bobby Green Lightweight 69 269 265 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 69 269 231 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 69 269 265 14W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 69 273 269 Impa Kasanganay Welterweight 68 273 269 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 68 273 269 Karl Roberson Middleweight 68 273 269 Luis Pena Lightweight 68 273 269 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 68 273 269 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 68 279 276 David Dvorak Flyweight 67 279 229 Joaquim Silva Lightweight 67 281 278 Miles Johns Bantamweight 66 281 278 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 66 283 231 Darren Stewart Light Heavyweight 65.5 284 280 Bruno Gustavo da Silva Flyweight 65 284 NR Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 65 284 276 Tim Means Welterweight 65 287 282 Mike Grundy Featherweight 64 287 328 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 64 289 280 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 63 290 283 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 62 290 283 Jeremy Stephens Lightweight 62 290 283 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 62 293 288 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61.5 294 289 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 61 294 340 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 61 294 249 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 61 297 259 Eryk Anders Light Heavyweight 60.5 297 392 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 60.5 299 NR Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 60 299 291 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 60 299 283 John Makdessi Lightweight 60 299 353 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 60 299 291 Marc-Andre Barriault Middleweight 60 299 291 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 60 305 295 Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 59.5 306 296 Mickey Gall Welterweight 59 307 298 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 58 307 410 Casey O’Neill Women’s Flyweight 58 309 299 Chase Sherman Heavyweight 57.5 310 300 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 57 311 301 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 56 311 301 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 56 313 304 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 55.5 314 305 Aiemann Zahabi Bantamweight 55 314 305 Amir Albazi Flyweight 55 314 NR Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 55 314 NR Danny Roberts Welterweight 55 314 305 Darrick Minner Featherweight 55 314 305 Don Madge Lightweight 55 320 311 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 54 320 311 Julian Marquez Middleweight 54 320 311 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 54 320 311 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 54 320 311 Mounir Lazzez Welterweight 54 320 311 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 54 326 283 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 53 327 319 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 51 328 321 Alex Caceres Featherweight 50 328 321 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 50 328 328 Charles Rosa Featherweight 50 328 321 Lando Vannata Featherweight 50 328 321 Umar Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 50 333 239 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 49.5 333 327 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 49.5 335 328 Clay Guida Lightweight 49 335 328 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 49 335 328 Juan Espino Heavyweight 49 335 305 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 49 335 328 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 49 340 335 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 48 341 336 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 47 341 336 Omar Morales Featherweight 47 343 338 Alexis Davis Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46.5 343 338 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 46.5 345 340 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 46 345 340 Matheus Nicolau Flyweight 46 347 343 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 45 347 343 Danny Henry Featherweight 45 347 343 Jack Shore Bantamweight 45 347 321 Jordan Leavitt Lightweight 45 347 343 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 45 347 343 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 45 347 343 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 45 347 343 Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 45 355 351 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 44.5 356 328 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 44 357 353 Jared Gordon Lightweight 43.5 357 353 Nina Nunes Women’s Strawweight 43.5 359 355 Dalcha Lungiambula Middleweight 42 359 355 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42 359 402 Steven Peterson Featherweight 42 362 357 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 41 362 357 Mike Trizano Featherweight 41 364 359 Carlston Harris Welterweight 40 364 359 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 40 364 359 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 40 364 NR Terrance McKinney Lightweight 40 368 305 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 38.5 368 NR Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 38.5 370 188 Alan Patrick Welterweight 38 370 363 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 38 370 363 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 38 370 363 Julio Arce Bantamweight 38 370 363 Randy Costa Bantamweight 38 375 369 Tim Elliott Flyweight 37.5 376 370 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 37 376 370 Karol Rosa Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 37 376 370 Kevin Aguilar Featherweight 37 376 352 Matt Frevola Lightweight 37 380 373 Christos Giagos Lightweight 36 380 373 David Zawada Welterweight 36 380 373 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 36 380 373 Jordan Wright Middleweight 36 380 373 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 36 385 379 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 34.5 386 381 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 33 386 381 Shane Young Featherweight 33 388 384 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 32 388 384 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 32 390 400 Roman Dolidze Middleweight 31 391 386 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 30 391 498 Kamuela Kirk Featherweight 30 393 387 Carlos Condit Welterweight 29 393 387 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 29 393 343 Laureano Staropoli Middleweight 29 393 387 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 29 393 448 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 29 393 387 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 29 399 391 Sam Alvey Middleweight 28.5 400 392 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 28 400 392 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 28 400 NR Mark O. Madsen Lightweight 28 400 392 Mike Davis Lightweight 28 400 392 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 28 400 392 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 28 400 482 Sean Woodson Featherweight 28 407 398 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 27 407 422 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 27 407 398 Tracy Cortez Women’s Flyweight 27 410 401 Jack Marshman Middleweight 25.5 411 402 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 25 411 402 Michael Johnson Lightweight 25 413 406 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 23.5 414 392 Chase Hooper Featherweight 23 414 437 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 416 407 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 22 417 408 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5 417 408 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 20.5 419 NR Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva Middleweight 20 419 410 Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 20 419 410 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 20 419 410 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 20 419 410 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 20 419 410 John Castaneda Bantamweight 20 419 410 Pat Sabatini Featherweight 20 419 410 Ronnie Lawrence Bantamweight 20 419 410 Thomas Almeida Bantamweight 20 419 410 Uros Medic Lightweight 20 429 448 Fares Ziam Lightweight 19 429 422 Gian Villante Heavyweight 19 429 422 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 19 429 422 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 19 433 427 Felipe Colares Featherweight 18 433 427 Jason Witt Welterweight 18 433 427 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 18 433 427 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 18 433 410 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 18 433 427 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 18 433 427 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 18 433 427 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 18 433 427 Tristan Connelly Featherweight 18 433 427 William Knight Light Heavyweight 18 443 422 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 17 443 437 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 17 443 437 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 17 446 427 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 16 446 NR Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 16 446 442 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 16 449 443 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 15.5 450 444 Deron Winn Middleweight 15 451 380 Jake Collier Heavyweight 14 452 445 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 13 452 445 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 13 452 445 Nad Narimani Featherweight 13 455 437 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 11.5 456 448 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 10 456 448 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 10 456 448 Andreas Michailidis Middleweight 10 456 448 Austin Lingo Featherweight 10 456 448 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 10 456 448 Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight 10 456 448 Gabriel Green Welterweight 10 456 NR Gregory Rodrigues Middleweight 10 456 448 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 10 456 448 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 10 456 448 Jared Vanderaa Heavyweight 10 456 448 Jeffrey Molina Flyweight 10 456 448 Jessica Penne Women’s Strawweight 10 456 448 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 10 456 506 Josh Parisian Heavyweight 10 456 448 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 10 456 448 Luana Pinheiro Women’s Strawweight 10 456 448 Luis Saldana Featherweight 10 456 448 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 10 456 448 Mike Jackson Welterweight 10 456 448 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 10 456 448 Montserrat Ruiz Women’s Strawweight 10 456 506 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 10 456 448 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 10 456 448 Parker Porter Heavyweight 10 456 448 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 10 456 448 Shamil Gamzatov Middleweight 10 456 448 T.J. Brown Featherweight 10 456 448 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 10 456 448 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 10 456 448 Tucker Lutz Featherweight 10 456 448 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 10 488 482 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 9 488 482 Alex da Silva Lightweight 9 488 482 Bill Algeo Featherweight 9 488 482 Danny Chavez Featherweight 9 488 448 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 9 488 482 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 9 488 482 John Allan Light Heavyweight 9 488 482 Joselyne Edwards Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 488 448 Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 9 488 482 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 9 488 482 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 9 488 482 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 9 488 482 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 9 488 NR Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 9 488 482 Tafon Nchukwi Middleweight 9 503 498 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 8 503 482 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 8 503 503 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 8 503 498 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 8 503 482 Nate Diaz Welterweight 8 503 482 Wellington Turman Middleweight 8 509 501 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 7 510 502 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 6.5 511 503 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 5 511 503 Vince Morales Bantamweight 5 513 205 Justin Jaynes Featherweight 4 514 506 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 514 506 Alan Baudot Heavyweight 0 514 NR Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 514 506 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 514 506 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 514 506 Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0 514 506 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 514 506 Carlos Ulberg Light Heavyweight 0 514 506 Charlie Ontiveros Middleweight 0 514 506 Cheyanne Buys Women’s Strawweight 0 514 506 Chris Barnett Heavyweight 0 514 506 Cody Durden Flyweight 0 514 506 Dakota Bush Lightweight 0 514 506 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 514 NR Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 514 506 Drako Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 514 506 Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 514 506 Fabio Cherant Light Heavyweight 0 514 506 Gaetano Pirrello Bantamweight 0 514 506 Gloria de Paula Women’s Strawweight 0 514 506 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 514 506 Harry Hunsucker Heavyweight 0 514 NR Hu Yaozong Middleweight 0 514 506 Ignacio Bahamondes Lightweight 0 514 506 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 514 506 Jamey Simmons Bantamweight 0 514 506 Jamie Pickett Middleweight 0 514 506 Jared Gooden Welterweight 0 514 506 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0 514 506 Jesse Strader Bantamweight 0 514 506 Johnny Munoz Bantamweight 0 514 188 Jordan Williams Welterweight 0 514 506 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 514 506 JP Buys Flyweight 0 514 506 Juancamilo Ronderos Flyweight 0 514 506 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 514 506 Kevin Croom Featherweight 0 514 506 Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 514 506 Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0 514 36 Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 514 506 Lupita Godinez Women’s Strawweight 0 514 506 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0 514 506 Manel Kape Flyweight 0 514 506 Marcelo Rojo Featherweight 0 514 506 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 514 506 Martin Day Featherweight 0 514 205 Mason Jones Welterweight 0 514 506 Miesha Tate Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 514 506 Na Liang Women’s Strawweight 0 514 506 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 514 506 Philip Rowe Welterweight 0 514 506 Qileng Aori Flyweight 0 514 506 Rafa Garcia Lightweight 0 514 506 Rafael Alves Lightweight 0 514 506 Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0 514 506 Rong Zhu Lightweight 0 514 506 Sam Hughes Women’s Strawweight 0 514 506 Sarah Alpar Women’s Flyweight 0 514 506 Sean Soriano Lightweight 0 514 506 Sergey Morozov Bantamweight 0 514 506 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke Featherweight 0 514 506 Stefan Sekulic Welterweight 0 514 506 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 514 506 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 514 506 T.J. Laramie Bantamweight 0 514 290 Tabatha Ricci Women’s Flyweight 0 514 506 Victor Rodriguez Flyweight 0 514 506 Victoria Leonardo Women’s Flyweight 0 514 506 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 514 506 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0 514 506 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0

Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings



Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

