There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 737 2 2 6 Derek Brunson 377 3 4 2 Robert Whittaker 330 4 5 9 Uriah Hall 299 5 3 5 Marvin Vettori 282 6 6 4 Jared Cannonier 279 7 12 13 Brad Tavares 257 8 7 12 Sean Strickland 243 9 8 3 Paulo Costa 232.5 10 9 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5 11 10 8 Darren Till 210 12 13 14 Chris Weidman 172 13 14 Brendan Allen 170 14 16 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5 15 17 Ian Heinisch 137 16 18 Andre Muniz 130 17 45 Dricus du Plessis 128 18 20 Anthony Hernandez 120 19 15 Trevin Giles 119.5 20 21 Makhmud Muradov 115 21 19 10 Kelvin Gastelum 112 22 22 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5 23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104 24 24 Joaquin Buckley 102 25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 100 26 26 Punahele Soriano 96 27 27 Zak Cummings 95.5 28 28 Tom Breese 95 29 29 Alessio Di Chirico 82 30 30 Phil Hawes 78 31 31 Karl Roberson 68 32 32 Rodolfo Vieira 66 33 33 Andrew Sanchez 60 33 34 Marc-Andre Barriault 60 35 36 Julian Marquez 54 36 35 Krzysztof Jotko 49 37 38 Dalcha Lungiambula 42 38 39 Jun Yong Park 37 39 40 Jordan Wright 36 40 42 Roman Dolidze 31 41 37 Laureano Staropoli 29 42 41 Sam Alvey 28.5 43 43 Jack Marshman 25.5 44 NR Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva 20 44 45 Jacob Malkoun 20 46 47 Deron Winn 15 47 48 Andreas Michailidis 10 47 NR Gregory Rodrigues 10 47 48 Maki Pitolo 10 47 48 Shamil Gamzatov 10 51 51 Abu Azaitar 9 51 51 Kyle Daukaus 9 51 51 Nassourdine Imavov 9 54 51 Dusko Todorovic 8 54 51 Wellington Turman 8 56 57 Alen Amedovski 0 56 57 Antonio Arroyo 0 56 57 Antonio Braga Neto 0 56 57 Charlie Ontiveros 0 56 57 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 56 57 Hu Yaozong 0 56 57 Jamie Pickett 0

Check back Monday for our welterweight rankings

