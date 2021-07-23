There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595 2 2 3 Justin Gaethje 576 3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507 4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438 5 5 6 Islam Makhachev 367 6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 274 7 8 Grant Dawson 242 8 10 9 Dan Hooker 230 9 9 7 Tony Ferguson 226.5 10 7 10 Conor McGregor 222 11 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 213 12 13 13 Diego Ferreira 159.5 13 14 Alexander Hernandez 159 14 15 Vinc Pichel 150 15 12 Drew Dober 144.5 16 16 Scott Holtzman 137.5 17 17 Rafael Fiziev 134 18 37 Rick Glenn 128.5 19 18 Jim Miller 124.5 20 19 Leonardo Santos 119 21 20 5 Michael Chandler 117 22 46 14 Brad Riddell 116 23 22 15 Arman Tsarukyan 112 24 23 Jalin Turner 110 24 23 Joe Solecki 110 26 25 Chris Gruetzemacher 108 27 26 Khama Worthy 104 28 28 Mateusz Gamrot 100 29 30 Ottman Azaitar 98 30 27 Renato Moicano 96 31 31 Devonte Smith 88 32 32 Joel Alvarez 87 33 21 Damir Hadzovic 86 34 29 Yancy Medeiros 75 35 35 Roosevelt Roberts 71 36 36 Bobby Green 69 37 37 Luis Pena 68 37 37 Nasrat Haqparast 68 39 34 16 Thiago Moises 67.5 40 42 Claudio Puelles 61 41 43 Jamie Mullarkey 60 41 40 John Makdessi 60 43 44 Marc Diakiese 55.5 44 45 Don Madge 55 45 46 Austin Hubbard 54 46 33 Joaquim Silva 52 47 49 Clay Guida 49 48 50 Jordan Leavitt 45 49 52 Jared Gordon 43.5 50 40 Jeremy Stephens 42.5 51 NR Terrance McKinney 40 52 51 Matt Frevola 37 53 54 Christos Giagos 36 54 55 Damir Ismagulov 32 55 56 Mark O. Madsen 28 55 56 Mike Davis 28 57 58 Michael Johnson 25 58 59 Uros Medic 20 59 61 Fares Ziam 19 60 59 Luigi Vendramini 18 61 61 Guram Kutateladze 10 61 61 Rodrigo Vargas 10 63 64 Alex da Silva 9 64 65 Jessin Ayari 5 65 66 Alexander Munoz 0 65 66 Dakota Bush 0 65 66 Ignacio Bahamondes 0 65 66 Jai Herbert 0 65 66 Rafa Garcia 0 65 66 Rafael Alves 0 65 66 Rong Zhu 0 65 66 Sean Soriano 0



