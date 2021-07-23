July 19, 2020; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Grant Dawson launches a flying knee against Nad Narimani of England in their bout during UFC Fight Night at the Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Charles Oliveira 595
2 2 3 Justin Gaethje 576
3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 507
4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438
5 5 6 Islam Makhachev 367
6 6 11 Gregor Gillespie 274
7 8 Grant Dawson 242
8 10 9 Dan Hooker 230
9 9 7 Tony Ferguson 226.5
10 7 10 Conor McGregor 222
11 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 213
12 13 13 Diego Ferreira 159.5
13 14 Alexander Hernandez 159
14 15 Vinc Pichel 150
15 12 Drew Dober 144.5
16 16 Scott Holtzman 137.5
17 17 Rafael Fiziev 134
18 37 Rick Glenn 128.5
19 18 Jim Miller 124.5
20 19 Leonardo Santos 119
21 20 5 Michael Chandler 117
22 46 14 Brad Riddell 116
23 22 15 Arman Tsarukyan 112
24 23 Jalin Turner 110
24 23 Joe Solecki 110
26 25 Chris Gruetzemacher 108
27 26 Khama Worthy 104
28 28 Mateusz Gamrot 100
29 30 Ottman Azaitar 98
30 27 Renato Moicano 96
31 31 Devonte Smith 88
32 32 Joel Alvarez 87
33 21 Damir Hadzovic 86
34 29 Yancy Medeiros 75
35 35 Roosevelt Roberts 71
36 36 Bobby Green 69
37 37 Luis Pena 68
37 37 Nasrat Haqparast 68
39 34 16 Thiago Moises 67.5
40 42 Claudio Puelles 61
41 43 Jamie Mullarkey 60
41 40 John Makdessi 60
43 44 Marc Diakiese 55.5
44 45 Don Madge 55
45 46 Austin Hubbard 54
46 33 Joaquim Silva 52
47 49 Clay Guida 49
48 50 Jordan Leavitt 45
49 52 Jared Gordon 43.5
50 40 Jeremy Stephens 42.5
51 NR Terrance McKinney 40
52 51 Matt Frevola 37
53 54 Christos Giagos 36
54 55 Damir Ismagulov 32
55 56 Mark O. Madsen 28
55 56 Mike Davis 28
57 58 Michael Johnson 25
58 59 Uros Medic 20
59 61 Fares Ziam 19
60 59 Luigi Vendramini 18
61 61 Guram Kutateladze 10
61 61 Rodrigo Vargas 10
63 64 Alex da Silva 9
64 65 Jessin Ayari 5
65 66 Alexander Munoz 0
65 66 Dakota Bush 0
65 66 Ignacio Bahamondes 0
65 66 Jai Herbert 0
65 66 Rafa Garcia 0
65 66 Rafael Alves 0
65 66 Rong Zhu 0
65 66 Sean Soriano 0


Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 23/21