There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|817.5
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|398
|3
|3
|2
|Max Holloway
|367
|4
|5
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|293
|5
|7
|10
|Edson Barboza
|220
|6
|6
|Ryan Hall
|216
|7
|9
|7
|Arnold Allen
|200
|8
|24
|16
|Ilia Topuria
|196
|9
|10
|14
|Movsar Evloev
|194
|10
|11
|11
|Giga Chikadze
|188.5
|11
|12
|Ricky Simon
|174.5
|12
|8
|9
|Dan Ige
|165.5
|13
|13
|4
|Yair Rodriguez
|158
|14
|14
|13
|Sodiq Yusuff
|155
|15
|15
|6
|Calvin Kattar
|149.5
|16
|16
|Lerone Murphy
|148
|17
|17
|15
|Shane Burgos
|133.5
|18
|18
|Gavin Tucker
|114.5
|19
|19
|12
|Bryce Mitchell
|114
|20
|20
|Herbert Burns
|112
|21
|22
|Hakeem Dawodu
|108.5
|22
|42
|Billy Quarantillo
|108
|22
|29
|Darren Elkins
|108
|24
|23
|Charles Jourdain
|98
|25
|27
|Andre Fili
|87
|26
|28
|Ricardo Ramos
|86.5
|27
|26
|Julian Erosa
|84
|28
|25
|Gabriel Benitez
|76
|29
|30
|Mirsad Bektic
|74
|30
|31
|Daniel Pineda
|72
|30
|31
|Nate Landwehr
|72
|32
|33
|Cub Swanson
|69.5
|33
|34
|Makwan Amirkhani
|69
|34
|35
|Mike Grundy
|64
|34
|45
|Seung Woo Choi
|64
|36
|36
|Jonathan Pearce
|60
|37
|39
|Kyle Nelson
|54
|37
|39
|L’udovit Klein
|54
|37
|39
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|54
|40
|42
|Alex Caceres
|50
|40
|45
|Charles Rosa
|50
|40
|42
|Lando Vannata
|50
|43
|38
|Darrick Minner
|49
|44
|47
|Omar Morales
|47
|45
|49
|Steven Peterson
|42
|46
|50
|Mike Trizano
|41
|47
|51
|Kevin Aguilar
|37
|48
|52
|Shane Young
|33
|49
|53
|Kamuela Kirk
|30
|50
|54
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|29
|51
|55
|Sean Woodson
|28
|52
|56
|Chase Hooper
|23
|53
|57
|Pat Sabatini
|20
|54
|58
|Felipe Colares
|18
|54
|58
|Tristan Connelly
|18
|55
|61
|Youssef Zalal
|11.5
|56
|62
|Austin Lingo
|10
|56
|62
|Jamall Emmers
|10
|56
|62
|Joshua Culibao
|10
|56
|62
|Luis Saldana
|10
|56
|62
|T.J. Brown
|10
|56
|62
|Tucker Lutz
|10
|63
|68
|Bill Algeo
|9
|63
|68
|Danny Chavez
|9
|65
|70
|Kai Kamaka III
|8
|66
|72
|Justin Jaynes
|4
|67
|NR
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|67
|73
|Kevin Croom
|0
|67
|73
|Marcelo Rojo
|0
|67
|73
|Martin Day
|0
|67
|NR
|Sean Soriano
|0
|67
|73
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|0
|67
|73
|Steve Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 26/21