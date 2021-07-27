There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 398 3 3 2 Max Holloway 367 4 5 5 Chan Sung Jung 293 5 7 10 Edson Barboza 220 6 6 Ryan Hall 216 7 9 7 Arnold Allen 200 8 24 16 Ilia Topuria 196 9 10 14 Movsar Evloev 194 10 11 11 Giga Chikadze 188.5 11 12 Ricky Simon 174.5 12 8 9 Dan Ige 165.5 13 13 4 Yair Rodriguez 158 14 14 13 Sodiq Yusuff 155 15 15 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 16 16 Lerone Murphy 148 17 17 15 Shane Burgos 133.5 18 18 Gavin Tucker 114.5 19 19 12 Bryce Mitchell 114 20 20 Herbert Burns 112 21 22 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5 22 42 Billy Quarantillo 108 22 29 Darren Elkins 108 24 23 Charles Jourdain 98 25 27 Andre Fili 87 26 28 Ricardo Ramos 86.5 27 26 Julian Erosa 84 28 25 Gabriel Benitez 76 29 30 Mirsad Bektic 74 30 31 Daniel Pineda 72 30 31 Nate Landwehr 72 32 33 Cub Swanson 69.5 33 34 Makwan Amirkhani 69 34 35 Mike Grundy 64 34 45 Seung Woo Choi 64 36 36 Jonathan Pearce 60 37 39 Kyle Nelson 54 37 39 L’udovit Klein 54 37 39 Zubaira Tukhugov 54 40 42 Alex Caceres 50 40 45 Charles Rosa 50 40 42 Lando Vannata 50 43 38 Darrick Minner 49 44 47 Omar Morales 47 45 49 Steven Peterson 42 46 50 Mike Trizano 41 47 51 Kevin Aguilar 37 48 52 Shane Young 33 49 53 Kamuela Kirk 30 50 54 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29 51 55 Sean Woodson 28 52 56 Chase Hooper 23 53 57 Pat Sabatini 20 54 58 Felipe Colares 18 54 58 Tristan Connelly 18 55 61 Youssef Zalal 11.5 56 62 Austin Lingo 10 56 62 Jamall Emmers 10 56 62 Joshua Culibao 10 56 62 Luis Saldana 10 56 62 T.J. Brown 10 56 62 Tucker Lutz 10 63 68 Bill Algeo 9 63 68 Danny Chavez 9 65 70 Kai Kamaka III 8 66 72 Justin Jaynes 4 67 NR Gaetano Pirrello 0 67 73 Kevin Croom 0 67 73 Marcelo Rojo 0 67 73 Martin Day 0 67 NR Sean Soriano 0 67 73 Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0 67 73 Steve Garcia 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jul 26/21