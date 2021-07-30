There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506 3 4 2 Petr Yan 356.5 4 3 4 Cory Sandhagen 320.5 5 5 Song Yadong 248.5 6 6 5 Rob Font 236 7 7 8 Marlon Moraes 205 8 10 10 Pedro Munhoz 181 9 8 15 Marlon Vera 179.5 10 11 7 Cody Garbrandt 177 11 NR Ricky Simon 174.5 12 9 6 Jose Aldo 153 13 12 9 Frankie Edgar 151 14 13 14 Jimmie Rivera 148 15 14 12 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5 16 28 Adrian Yanez 136 17 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135 18 16 Casey Kenney 134 19 24 Sean O’Malley 127.5 20 19 16 Cody Stamann 117.5 21 17 Kyler Phillips 117 22 20 Louis Smolka 116 23 21 Brian Kelleher 112 24 59 Timur Valiev 109 25 22 Rani Yahya 101 26 18 Raoni Barcelos 98.5 27 25 Nathaniel Wood 95.5 28 23 Davey Grant 93 29 46 Julio Arce 90.5 30 26 Matt Schnell 88 31 27 Montel Jackson 87 32 NR Raulian Paiva 85 33 29 Damon Jackson 81 34 31 11 Dominick Cruz 80 35 32 Chris Gutierrez 79 36 33 Alejandro Perez 76.5 37 34 Jonathan Martinez 75.5 38 36 Miles Johns 66 39 29 Eddie Wineland 65 39 37 Kyung Ho Kang 65 41 38 Mario Bautista 62 42 39 Trevin Jones 60 43 40 Aiemann Zahabi 55 44 41 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 45 42 Nathan Maness 49 46 43 Jack Shore 45 47 43 Khalid Taha 40 48 46 Danaa Batgerel 38 49 49 Gustavo Lopez 36 50 46 Randy Costa 34 51 45 Andre Ewell 29.5 52 50 Tony Gravely 29 53 51 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28 54 52 John Castaneda 20 54 52 Ronnie Lawrence 20 54 52 Thomas Almeida 20 57 55 Hunter Azure 19 58 NR Felipe Colares 18 59 56 Heili Alateng 17 60 57 Guido Cannetti 16 61 58 Frankie Saenz 13 62 59 Anderson dos Santos 10 62 64 Sergey Morozov 10 62 59 Tony Kelley 10 65 62 Irwin Rivera 9 66 63 Vince Morales 5 67 64 Cameron Else 0 67 64 Domingo Pilarte 0 67 64 Drako Rodriguez 0 67 64 Jamey Simmons 0 67 64 Jesse Strader 0 67 64 Johnny Munoz 0 67 64 Journey Newson 0 67 64 Kevin Natividad 0 67 NR Kris Moutinho 0 67 64 Mark Striegl 0 67 64 T.J. Laramie 0

