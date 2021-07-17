UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises
July 17, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
5,118 – very weak
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
Main Card (ESPN 10:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Islam Makhachev (19-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises (15-4, #34 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Marion Reneau (9-7-1, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate (18-7, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)
Lightweights:
Jeremy Stephens (28-18, 1 NC, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot (18-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight)
Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira (7-1, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Dustin Stoltzfus (13-2, #56 ranked middleweight)
Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez (22-9, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo (15-3, #42 ranked featherweight)
Prelims (ESPN 7:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Daniel Rodriguez (14-2, #38 ranked welterweight) vs Preston Parsons (9-2)
Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Lemos (9-1-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Montserrat Ruiz (10-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Khalid Taha (13-3, 1 NC, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs Sergey Morozov (16-4, #64 ranked bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Miles Johns (11-1, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson dos Santos (18-11, #59 ranked bantamweight)
Flyweights:
Francisco Figueiredo (12-3-1, 1 NC, #18 ranked flyweight) vs Malcolm Gordon (12-5, #22 ranked flyweight)
Heavyweights:
Alan Baudot (8-2, #38 ranked heavyweight) vs Rodrigo Nascimento (8-1 #31 ranked heavyweight)
