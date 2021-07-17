UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises
July 17, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,118 – very weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN  10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):
Islam Makhachev   (19-1, #5 ranked lightweight) vs Thiago Moises   (15-4, #34 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Marion Reneau   (9-7-1, #18 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Miesha Tate  (18-7, #29 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweights:
Jeremy Stephens   (28-18, 1 NC, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Mateusz Gamrot   (18-1, 1 NC, #28 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Rodolfo Vieira   (7-1, #32 ranked middleweight) vs Dustin Stoltzfus   (13-2, #56 ranked middleweight)

Featherweights:
Gabriel Benitez   (22-9, #25 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo   (15-3, #42 ranked featherweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN  7:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:
Daniel Rodriguez   (14-2, #38 ranked welterweight) vs Preston Parsons   (9-2)

Women’s Strawweights:
Amanda Lemos   (9-1-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Montserrat Ruiz   (10-1, #24 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Khalid Taha   (13-3, 1 NC, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs Sergey Morozov   (16-4, #64 ranked bantamweight)

Bantamweights:
Miles Johns   (11-1, #36 ranked bantamweight) vs Anderson dos Santos   (18-11, #59 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Francisco Figueiredo   (12-3-1, 1 NC, #18 ranked flyweight) vs Malcolm Gordon   (12-5, #22 ranked flyweight)

Heavyweights:
Alan Baudot   (8-2, #38 ranked heavyweight) vs Rodrigo Nascimento   (8-1 #31 ranked heavyweight)

 

 

