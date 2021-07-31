UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland

July 31, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland Fight Card

Main Card (ESPN 9:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Uriah Hall (17-9, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Sean Strickland (23-3, #8 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:

Kyung Ho Kang (17-8, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Rani Yahya (27-10-1, #25 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Cheyanne Buys (5-2, #34 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Gloria de Paula (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Jared Gooden (10-2, #65 ranked welterweight) vs Niklas Stolze (12-4, #65 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:

Zarrukh Adashev (3-3, #22 ranked flyweight) vs Ryan Benoit (10-7, #12 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:

Bryan Barberena (15-7, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Jason Witt (18-7, #60 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN 6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Collin Anglin (8-1) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (5-1)

Lightweights:

Chris Gruetzemacher (14-4, #26 ranked lightweight) vs Rafa Garcia (11-1, #65 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Danny Chavez (11-4, #63 ranked featherweight) vs Kai Kamaka III (8-4, #65 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Jinh Yu Frey (10-6, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Ashley Yoder (8-7, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Orion Cosce (7-0) vs Philip Rowe (7-3, #65 ranked welterweight)

