UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland Fight Card

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland
July 31, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland Fight Card

 points bet banner

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

5,178 – weak

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN  9:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):
Uriah Hall   (17-9, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Sean Strickland   (23-3, #8 ranked middleweight)

Bantamweights:
Kyung Ho Kang   (17-8, #39 ranked bantamweight) vs Rani Yahya   (27-10-1, #25 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Cheyanne Buys   (5-2, #34 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Gloria de Paula   (5-3, #34 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Jared Gooden   (10-2, #65 ranked welterweight) vs Niklas Stolze   (12-4, #65 ranked welterweight)

Flyweights:
Zarrukh Adashev   (3-3, #22 ranked flyweight) vs Ryan Benoit   (10-7, #12 ranked flyweight)

Welterweights:
Bryan Barberena   (15-7, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Jason Witt   (18-7, #60 ranked welterweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN  6:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Collin Anglin   (8-1) vs Melsik Baghdasaryan   (5-1)

Lightweights:
Chris Gruetzemacher   (14-4, #26 ranked lightweight) vs Rafa Garcia   (11-1, #65 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:
Danny Chavez   (11-4, #63 ranked featherweight) vs Kai Kamaka III   (8-4, #65 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Jinh Yu Frey   (10-6, #24 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Ashley Yoder   (8-7, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:
Orion Cosce   (7-0) vs Philip Rowe   (7-3, #65 ranked welterweight)

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Strickland Results