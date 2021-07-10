UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3

July 10, 2021

T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Results

Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)

Lightweights (five rounds):

Dustin Poirier (27-6, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor (22-5, #7 ranked lightweight)

Welterweights:

Gilbert Burns (19-4, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Stephen Thompson (16-4-1, #8 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Tai Tuivasa (12-3, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy (7-3, 1 NC, #16 ranked heavyweight)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Irene Aldana (12-6, #3 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (14-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)

Bantamweights:

Sean O’Malley (13-1, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kris Moutinho (9-4)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights:

Carlos Condit (32-13, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (17-8, #22 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Niko Price (14-4, 2 NC, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira (25-11, 2 NC, #41 ranked welterweight)

Featherweights:

Ryan Hall (8-1, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Ilia Topuria (10-0, #24 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Trevin Giles (14-2, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Dricus Du Plessis (15-2, #45 ranked middleweight)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Flyweights:

Jennifer Maia (18-7-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Eye (15-9, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)

Middleweights:

Omari Akhmedov (21-5-1, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Brad Tavares (18-7, #12 ranked middleweight)

Flyweights:

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-5, #22 ranked flyweight) vs Jerome Rivera (10-5, #22 ranked flyweight)

Middleweights:

Yaozong Hu (3-2, #57 ranked middleweight) vs Alen Amedovski (8-2, #57 ranked middleweight)

