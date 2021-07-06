UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3
July 10, 2021
T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 264: Poirier vs McGregor 3 Fight Card
Main Card (PPV 10:00 pm Eastern)
Lightweights (five rounds):
Dustin Poirier (27-6, 1 NC, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Conor McGregor (22-5, #7 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Gilbert Burns (19-4, #7 ranked welterweight) vs Stephen Thompson (16-4-1, #8 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Tai Tuivasa (12-3, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Greg Hardy (7-3, 1 NC, #17 ranked heavyweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Irene Aldana (12-6, #3 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight) vs Yana Kunitskaya (14-5, 1 NC, #3 ranked women’s feather/bantamweight)
Bantamweights:
Sean O’Malley (13-1, #24 ranked bantamweight) vs Kris Moutinho (9-4)
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights:
Carlos Condit (32-13, #59 ranked welterweight) vs Max Griffin (17-8, #22 ranked welterweight)
Welterweights:
Niko Price (14-4, 2 NC, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Michel Pereira (25-11, 2 NC, #41 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Ryan Hall (8-1, #6 ranked featherweight) vs Ilia Topuria (10-0, #24 ranked featherweight)
Middleweights:
Trevin Giles (14-2, #15 ranked middleweight) vs Dricus Du Plessis (15-2, #45 ranked middleweight)
Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass 6:00 pm Eastern)
Women’s Flyweights:
Jennifer Maia (18-7-1, #9 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jessica Eye (15-9, 1 NC, #16 ranked women’s flyweight)
Middleweights:
Omari Akhmedov (21-5-1, #11 ranked middleweight) vs Brad Tavares (18-7, #12 ranked middleweight)
Flyweights:
Zhalgas Zhumagulov (13-5, #22 ranked flyweight) vs Jerome Rivera (10-5, #22 ranked flyweight)
Middleweights:
Yaozong Hu (3-2, #57 ranked middleweight) vs Alen Amedovski (8-2, #57 ranked middleweight)
