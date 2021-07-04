(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)
Top Ten Earning Middleweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Israel Adesanya*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|2
|Robert Whittaker*
|$ 390,000
|$ 220,000
|$ 170,000
|3
|Marvin Vettori*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|Paulo Costa*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|5
|Chris Weidman*
|$ 325,000
|$ 325,000
|$ –
|6
|Darren Till*
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|6
|Derek Brunson*
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|8
|Brad Tavares*
|$ 172,000
|$ 86,000
|$ 86,000
|9
|Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
|9
|Jack Hermansson*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|9
|Kelvin Gastelum*
|$ 150,000
|$ 150,000
|$ –
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Middleweights