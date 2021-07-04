Jun 9, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Yoel Romero (blue gloves) during UFC 225 at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

 

Top Ten Earning Middleweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Israel Adesanya*  $     500,000  $         500,000  $           –
2 Robert Whittaker*  $     390,000  $         220,000  $   170,000
3 Marvin Vettori*  $     350,000  $         350,000  $           –
3 Paulo Costa*  $     350,000  $         350,000  $           –
5 Chris Weidman*  $     325,000  $         325,000  $           –
6 Darren Till*  $     260,000  $         130,000  $   130,000
6 Derek Brunson*  $     260,000  $         130,000  $   130,000
8 Brad Tavares*  $     172,000  $          86,000  $     86,000
9 Gegard Mousasi (Bellator)  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –
9 Jack Hermansson*  $     150,000  $          75,000  $     75,000
9 Kelvin Gastelum*  $     150,000  $         150,000  $           –

