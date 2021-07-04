(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Conor McGregor $ 5,000,000 $ 5,000,000 $ – 2 Dustin Poirier $ 1,000,000 $ 1,000,000 3 Justin Gaethje* $ 400,000 $ 400,000 $ – 4 Charles Oliveira* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 4 Michael Chandler* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 6 Tony Ferguson* $ 300,000 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 7 Jim Miller* $ 222,000 $ 111,000 $ 111,000 8 Dan Hooker* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 9 Beneil Dariush* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 9 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator) $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ –

Other weight classes:

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights