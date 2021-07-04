Jul 22, 2018; Hamburg,Germany; Mauricio Rua (red gloves) fights Anthony Smith (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BarclayCard Arena. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jan Blachowicz*  $       500,000  $         500,000  $                    –
2 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*  $       275,000  $         205,000  $             70,000
3 Anthony Smith*  $       270,000  $         135,000  $            135,000
4 Glover Teixeira*  $       240,000  $         120,000  $            120,000
5 Vollkan Oezdemir*  $       190,000  $           95,000  $             95,000
6 Nikita Krylov*  $       180,000  $           90,000  $             90,000
7 Thiago Santos*  $       160,000  $           80,000  $             80,000
8 Dominick Reyes*  $       150,000  $           75,000  $             75,000
8 Eryk Anders  $       150,000  $           75,000  $             75,000
8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator)  $       150,000  $         150,000  $                    –
8 Ryan Bader (Bellator)  $       150,000  $         150,000  $                    –

