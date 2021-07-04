(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Jan Blachowicz* $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 2 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua* $ 275,000 $ 205,000 $ 70,000 3 Anthony Smith* $ 270,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 4 Glover Teixeira* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 5 Vollkan Oezdemir* $ 190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 6 Nikita Krylov* $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 7 Thiago Santos* $ 160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 8 Dominick Reyes* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 8 Eryk Anders $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 8 Lyoto Machida (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ – 8 Ryan Bader (Bellator) $ 150,000 $ 150,000 $ –

