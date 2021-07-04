Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Stipe Miocic* $750,000 $ 750,000 $ – 2 Francis Ngannou* $500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 3 Andrei Arlovski* $335,000 $ 335,000 $ – 4 Derrick Lewis* $310,000 $ 155,000 $ 155,000 5 Ben Rothwell* $270,000 $ 135,000 $ 135,000 6 Alexander Gustafsson* $250,000 $ 125,000 $ 125,000 7 Curtis Blaydes $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Greg Hardy* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 7 Ovince Saint Preux* $200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 10 Alexander Volkov* $180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 10 Ilir Latifi* $180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 10 Marcin Tybura* $180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000

