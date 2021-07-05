(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Max Holloway* $ 400,000 $ 200,000 $ 200,000 2 Alexander Volkanovski* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Brian Ortega* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 4 Cub Swanson* $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 4 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator) $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 6 Edson Barboza* $ 180,000 $ 90,000 $ 90,000 7 Chan Sung Jung* $ 160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 8 Shane Burgos* $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 9 Yair Rodriguez $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000 10 Jeremy Stephens $ 134,000 $ 67,000 $ 67,000

