(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Max Holloway*
|$ 400,000
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|2
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|3
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|4
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|4
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|6
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 180,000
|$ 90,000
|$ 90,000
|7
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|8
|Shane Burgos*
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|9
|Yair Rodriguez
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
|10
|Jeremy Stephens
|$ 134,000
|$ 67,000
|$ 67,000
