(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov)

 

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Max Holloway*  $   400,000  $   200,000  $   200,000
2 Alexander Volkanovski*  $   350,000  $   350,000  $           –
3 Brian Ortega*  $   220,000  $   110,000  $   110,000
4 Cub Swanson*  $   200,000  $   100,000  $   100,000
4 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $   200,000  $   200,000  $           –
6 Edson Barboza*  $   180,000  $     90,000  $     90,000
7 Chan Sung Jung*  $   160,000  $     80,000  $     80,000
8 Shane Burgos*  $   150,000  $     75,000  $     75,000
9 Yair Rodriguez  $   140,000  $     70,000  $     70,000
10 Jeremy Stephens  $   134,000  $     67,000  $     67,000

