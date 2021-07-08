Titan FC 70 went down last weekend in Miami, and here are the fighter payouts released by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Roy Echeverria: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Denzel Freeman: $3,100 ($1,550 to show, $1,550 win bonus)

Bruno Assis: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Talita Alencar: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Adrian Garcia: $2,800 ($1,400 to show, $1,400 win bonus)

Angel Alvarez: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Slava Borschchev: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Sal Guerriero: $2,000 ($1,000 to show, $1,000 win bonus)

Shane O’Shea: $1,250

Kendly St. Louis: $1,000

Earnest Walls: $900

James Hay: $800

Marquis Johnson: $800

DaJuan Robinson: $750

Staci Vega: $700

Duane Crespo: $600

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Titan FC 70 Fighter Salaries