Islam Makhachev Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Korean Zombie vs Rodriguez – Nov 10/18 – L (Dariush) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 10/19 – W (Holobaugh) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Andrade vs Zhang – Aug 31/19 – L (Ismagulov) – $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – W (Johnson) – $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Green) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – W (Hernandez) – $49,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $174,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Thiago Moises Career Earnings