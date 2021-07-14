Name: Sergey Morozov

Opponent: Khalid Taha

Odds: +132 (bet $100 to win $132) **Odds by FanDuel

If you’re just a fan of the UFC and don’t watch smaller regional or international MMA, your only exposure to Sergey Morozov was a loss to Umar Nurmagomedov. While he didn’t look like a world beater in that fight, the level of competition was quite high for a fighter making his debut. If you look back to his time with M1, you’d see that not only is Morozov dangerous with the hands, but he has very good body lock takedowns. Once he scores those takedowns, he’s usually quite aggressive in looking to cause damage.

Although this is a good scouting report, it is even better when you consider the opponent of Morozov – Khalid Taha. With the exception of his win over Boston Salmon, in every one of his UFC fights he’s been taken down multiple times. While he was able to survive there twice and get to decision, that’s less likely against a finisher like Morozov. Plus, even if he does survive, he’ll be on his back for enough time that the decision will be easy for the judges.

2021 Record: 5-15 (3 withdrawals)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($685)

Return on Investment: -26%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

