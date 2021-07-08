Name: Hu Yaozong

Opponent: Alen Amendovski

Odds: +114 (bet $100 to win $114) **Odds by FanDuel

This is notably a tough fight to call when you consider that we haven’t seen either of these two for nearly 2 years, but let’s take a look at what we’ve seen from them in their 2 fights in the UFC so far.

Amendovski is a guy who uses a lot of energy. In his last fight, the announcers even remarked on how he is tightly wound and appears to use energy even when he is not moving. He also throws his punches with a lot of power. Combine those two things together and it’s really a boom or bust early fight for the Macedonian.

Hu on the other hand does a great job at wearing down his opponents. He put Rashad Coulter up against the cage and controlled him fairly early. This is even more impressive when you consider that was at light heavyweight (and his bout before was at heavyweight). At 185lbs I think he’s going to be a lot to hand and the pressure will tire a lot of his opponents. With one that is prone to gassing out, I think this is a great opportunity for Hu to get in the win column and score the upset.

2021 Record: 5-15 (2 withdrawal)

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -($685)

Return on Investment: -26%

2018-20 Record: 45-72 (+1.1%)

