Tai Tuivasa Career Earnings

(UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – W (Coulter) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 221 – Feb 11/18 – W (Asker) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 225 – Jun 9/18 – W (Arlovski) – $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Tuivasa – Dec 2/18 – L (dos Santos) – $34,000 ($30,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Ivanov) – $34,000 ($30,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 243 – Oct 6/19 – L (Spivak) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – W (Struve) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – W (Hunsucker) – $69,000 ($32,000 to show, $32,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – W (Hardy) – $149,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $75,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $559,500

