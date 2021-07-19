NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: TJ Dillashaw reacts during his UFC bantamweight championship bout against Cody Garbrandt during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

 

T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
February 7, 1986

Record

16-4 (UFC: 12-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA D1 wrestler
Black belt in Bang Muay Thai
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2014-16 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Bantamweight Champion: 2017-19 (one successful title defense)

 

Strengths

– great MMA wrestler
– knockout power
– very aggressive
– extremely quick on his feet
– fantastic footwork
– throws strikes from odd angles
– very active striker – lands lots of strikes
– fairly accurate striker too
– mixes up strikes well – punches, kicks, head shots, body shots, etc.
– great strike differential
– solid striking defense
– also good at submissions – good rear naked choke
– very good ground and pound
– good at passing guard
– active on the ground looking for submissions
– has only been taken down inside the Octagon by Dominick Cruz
– great cardio – very active near end of fights
– very good fight IQ

 

Weaknesses

– extremely short reach
– can be knocked out
– not very accurate on his takedowns (%)
– can let emotions/anger get the best of him
– has been sideline 2.5 years due to failed drug test
– how much did PED’s help his past performances?

 

Synopsis

T.J. Dillashaw’s got his belt snatched by the master of his style – Dominick Cruz.  Then he snatched it back from arch-enemy Cody Garbrandt. Can he climb the mountain a third time?

 

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: T.J. Dillashaw Scouting Report