T.J. Dillashaw Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – L (Dodson) – $8,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Sanchez vs Ellenberger – Feb 15/12 – W (Watson) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Munoz vs Weidman – July 11/12 – W (Lee) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – W (Tamura) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Viana) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Shields – Oct 9/13 – L (Assuncao) – $64,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Philippou – Jan 15/14 – W (Easton) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – W (Barao) – $136,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 177 – Aug 30/14 – W (Soto) – $150,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao 2 – July 25/15 – W (Barao) – $210,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – L (Cruz) – $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – July 9/16 – W (Assuncao) – $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Lineker) – $210,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Garbrandt) – $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/17 – W (Garbrandt) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – L (Cejudo) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay, $10,000 fine for drug test abnormality)*

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24/21 – W (Sandhagen) – $406,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,620,000

