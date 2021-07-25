NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: TJ Dillashaw reacts during his UFC bantamweight championship bout against Cody Garbrandt during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

 

T.J. Dillashaw Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

  • denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 14 Finale – Dec 3/11 – L (Dodson) – $8,000

UFC on Fuel TV: Sanchez vs Ellenberger – Feb 15/12 – W (Watson) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Munoz vs Weidman – July 11/12 – W (Lee) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 158 – Mar 16/13 – W (Tamura) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Melendez – Apr 20/13 – W (Viana) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Shields – Oct 9/13 – L (Assuncao) – $64,000 ($14,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Philippou – Jan 15/14 – W (Easton) – $28,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus)

UFC 173 – May 24/14 – W (Barao) – $136,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 177 – Aug 30/14 – W (Soto) – $150,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Dillashaw vs Barao – July 25/15 – W (Barao) – $210,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – L (Cruz) – $160,000 ($70,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 200 – July 9/16 – W (Assuncao) – $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Lineker) – $210,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Garbrandt) – $280,000 ($200,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 227 – Aug 4/17 – W (Garbrandt) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – L (Cejudo) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay, $10,000 fine for drug test abnormality)*

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24/21 – W (Sandhagen) – $406,000 ($200,000 to show, $200,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total career earnings: $2,620,000

 

