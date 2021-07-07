Prop Bets for McGregor-Poirier Press Conference & Fight

Got this in the inbox today:
The last meeting between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier was largely cordial, but the recent trash talking between the two may shake things up at tomorrow’s press conference.
SportsBetting.ag has created 10 prop bets for the presser in Vegas on Thursday. Predictions, curse words and sunglasses are just a few of the prop topics, which you can find below.
There are more than three dozen props for the fight itself, ranging from submissions to knockouts to blood.
Current McGregor vs. Poirier III props can be found here: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
As far as the fight odds, Poirier is currently a -128 favorite over the underdog McGregor (+108).
Press Conference Prop Bets
Will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have to be separated?
Yes +550
No -1000
Will Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier shake hands?
Yes -300
No +200
Will either Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier throw something?
Yes +700
No -2000
Will Conor McGregor be chewing gum?
Yes +150
No -200
What will Conor McGregor wear?
Suit -300
T-Shirt +250
Polo +500
Will Conor McGregor wear glasses or sunglasses?
Yes -1000
No +550
First curse word said by Conor McGregor
F-Bomb +100
As$ +200
B**ch +200
Sh#t +300
Will either fighter predict a KO or TKO decision?
Yes -120
No -120
Will someone at press conference be arrested?
Yes +1000
No -3000
How many questions will Dana White be asked?
Over 2.5
Under 2.5
Fight Prop Bets
Length of Bruce Buffer’s introduction
Over 160.5 seconds
Under 160.5 seconds
Will fighters touch gloves?
Yes -650
No +375
Fight ends in first minute
Yes +700
No -1400
First successful takedown
Conor McGregor +400
Dustin Poirier -600
First to bleed
Conor McGregor +145
Dustin Poirier -175
Will either fighter bleed?
Yes -175
No +145
Will McGregor bleed?
Yes +190
No -230
Will Poirier bleed?
Yes +120
No -150
Will either fighter be knocked or submitted unconscious?
Yes +250
No -400
Most strikes landed
Conor McGregor +120
Dustin Poirier -150
Will McGregor be credited with a knockdown?
Yes -115
No -115
Will McGregor be credited with a takedown?
Yes +240
No -300
Will Poirier be credited with a knockdown?
Yes -115
No -115
Will Poirier be credited with a takedown?
Yes -115
No -115
McGregor vs. Poirier point spread
Dustin Poirier -5.5 points
Conor McGregor +5.5 points
Will the fight go the distance?
Yes +250
No -325
Fighter wins inside the distance
Poirier +135
McGregor +145
Goes to Decision +250′
Fighter wins by unanimous decision
Poirier +650
McGregor +775
Will Conor McGregor drop f-bomb in Octagon interview?
Yes +150
No -200
Will Conor McGregor put hands behind back during fight?
Yes +350
No -600
Method of Victory
Conor McGregor by KO/TKO or DQ +155
Dustin Poirier by KO/TKO or DQ +180
Dustin Poirier by Points +475
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Dustin Poirier by Submission +700
Conor McGregor by Submission +2200
Draw +5000
Round betting
Conor McGregor in Round 1 +325
Dustin Poirier by Points +475
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 +525
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Conor McGregor in Round 2 +600
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 +600
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 +900
Conor McGregor in Round 3 +1200
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 +1400
Conor McGregor in Round 4 +1800
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 +2000
Conor McGregor in Round 5 +2500
Draw +5000
Method + Round
Conor McGregor in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +450
Dustin Poirier by Points +475
Conor McGregor by Points +600
Conor McGregor in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +650
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by KO/TKO or DQ +675
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by KO/TKO or DQ +850
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1200
Conor McGregor in Round 3 by KO/TKO or DQ +1400
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +1600
Conor McGregor in Round 4 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200
Dustin Poirier in Round 1 by Submission +2200
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +2200
Dustin Poirier in Round 2 by Submission +2500
Conor McGregor in Round 1 by Submission +2800
Dustin Poirier in Round 3 by Submission +2800
Conor McGregor in Round 2 by Submission +3000
Conor McGregor in Round 3 by Submission +3300
Conor McGregor in Round 5 by KO/TKO or DQ +3300
Dustin Poirier in Round 4 by Submission +3300
Conor McGregor in Round 4 by Submission +4000
Dustin Poirier in Round 5 by Submission +4000
Conor McGregor in Round 5 by Submission +5000
Draw +5000
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Prop Bets for McGregor-Poirier Press Conference & Fight