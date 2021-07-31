ONE: Battleground Results

ONE Championship was back in action last night with ONE: Battleground, the first of a three-event series to be filmed at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 30th. Battleground went to air live, while the second and third installments will go to air on August 13th and August 27th respectively.

The main event turned out to be a changing of the guard of sorts, as 37-year-old legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao relinquished his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai belt to a fellow Thai, ONE debutant Prajanchai PK. Saenchaimuaythaigym. Sam-A’s reign as champion is not over, however, as he still holds the ONE Strawweight Kickboxing Title.

In the co-main event, Burmese superstar Aung La Nsang returned to the winner’s circle in emphatic fashion, knocking out Brazil’s Leandro Ataides with a violent flurry in the first round. The win potentially sets Aung La up with a third crack at Reinier de Ridder, who defeated Aung La twice to take both his middleweight and light heavyweight titles.

Elsewhere on the card, Ritu Phogat got back to her winning ways with a one-sided decision win over China’s Lin Heqin. Meanwhile, 17-year-old phenom Victoria Lee improved to 2-0 with a dominant submission win over another Chinese foe in Wang Lu Ping. The end came at the 3:22 mark of Round One.

ONE: Battleground Results:

ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Championship: Prajanchai PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym (Thailand) defeated Sam-A Gaiyanghadao (Thailand) by majority decision

Middleweight MMA: Aung La Nsang (Myanmar) defeated Leandro Ataides (Brazil) by R1 (3:45) knockout

Strawweight MMA: Gustavo Balart (Cuba) defeated Ryuto Sawada (Japan) by unanimous decision

Women’s atomweight MMA: Ritu Phogat (India) defeated Lin Heqin (China) by unanimous decision

Bantamweight MMA: Jeremy Pacatiw (Philippines) defeated Chen Rui (China) by unanimous decision

Women’s atomweight MMA: Victoria Lee (United States/Singapore defeated Wang Lu Ping (China) by R1 (3:22) submission (armbar)

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: ONE: Battleground Results & Recap