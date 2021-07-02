As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Sean O’Malley (13-1) vs Kris Moutinho (9-4) – UFC 264 – Jul 10th

Islam Makhachev (19-1) vs Thiago Moises (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises – Jul 17th

Raulian Pavia (20-3) vs Kyler Phillips (9-1) – UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Sijara Eubanks (6-6) vs Elise Reed (4-0) – UFC on ESPN: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24th

Askar Askarov (14-0-1) vs Alex Perez (24-6) – UFC on ESPN: Hall vs Strickland – Jul 31st

Interim Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane (9-0) vs Derrick Lewis (25-7) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Michael Chiesa (18-4) vs Vicente Luque (20-7-1) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Alonzo Menifield (10-2) vs Ed Herman (26-14) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-6) vs Jessice Penne (13-6) – UFC 265 – Aug 7th

Aliaskhab Khizriev (13-0) vs Alessio Di Chirico (13-5) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Aug 28th

Darren Stewart (12-7-2) vs Dustin Jacoby (14-5-1) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Aug 28th

Sean Brady (14-0) vs Kevin Lee (18-6) – UFC Fight Night 192 – Aug 28th

Khalil Rountree (8-5, 1 NC) vs Modestas Bukauskas (11-4) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Sept 4th

Paul Craig (15-4-1) vs Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) – UFC Fight Night 193 – Sept 4th

Ion Cutelaba (15-6-1) vs Devin Clark (12-5) – UFC Fight Night 184 – Sept 18th

Impa Kasanganay (9-1) vs Carlston Harris (16-4) – UFC Fight Night 184 – Sept 18th

Jim Miller (32-16) vs Nikolas Motta (12-3) – UFC Fight Night 184 – Sept 18th

Tatiana Suarez (8-0) vs Roxanne Modafferi (25-18) – UFC 266 – Sept 25th

Thiago Santos (21-9) vs Johnny Walker (18-5) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Bethe Correia (11-5-1) vs Karol Rosa (14-3) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Diego Ferreira (17-4) vs Grant Dawson (17-1) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker – Oct 2nd

Lupita Godinez (5-1) vs Sam Hughes (5-3) – UFC Fight Night 196 – Oct 9th

Chris Gutierrez (16-3-2) vs Felipe Colares (10-2) – UFC Fight Night 196 – Oct 9th

Light Heavyweight Championship: Jan Blachowicz (28-8) vs Glover Teixeira (32-7) – UFC 267 – Oct 30th

Bellator

Middleweight Championship: Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2) vs John Salter (18-4) – Bellator 264 – Aug 13th

