Marion Reneau Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 182 – Jan 3/15 – W (Dufresne) – $17,600 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $1,600 from Dufresne for missing weight)

UFC Fight Night: Bigfoot vs Mir – Feb 22/15 – W (Andrade) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Mir vs Duffee – Jul 15/15 – L (Holm) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Oliveira – Feb 21/16 – L (Evans-Smith) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 – Nov 19/16 – W (Dudieva) – $50,500 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – D (Correia) – $31,000 ($26,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – W (Bernardo) – $57,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 24/18 – W (McMann) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Jul 14/18 – L (Zingano) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs dos Santos – Mar 9/19 – L (Kunitskaya) – $43,000 ($38,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Blaydes vs Volkov – Jun 20/20 – L (Pennington) – $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Brunson vs Holland – Mar 20/21 – L (Chiasson) – $48,000 ($38,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $490,100

