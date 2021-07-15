Islam Makhachev Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 187 – May 23/15 – W (Kuntz) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Martins) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – W (Wade) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Lentz) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 220 – Jan 20/18 – W (Tibau) – $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – Jul 28/18 – W (Johnson) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik – Apr 20/19 – W (Tsarukyan) – $109,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 242 – Sept 17/19 – W (Ramos) – $63,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – W (Dober) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $460,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Islam Makhachev Career Earnings