Irene Aldana Career Earnings

(UFC & partial Invicta FC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Invicta FC 11 – Feb 27/15 – W (Schneider) – $4,900 ($2,000 to show, $1,400 win bonus, $1,500 Performance of the Night)

Invicta FC 13 – Jul 9/15 – L (Evinger) – $5,000

Invicta FC 16 – Mar 11/16 – W (Duke) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – L (Smith) – $64,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 210 – Apr 8/17 – L (Chookagian) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Stephens vs Choi – Jan 14/18 – W (Bernardo) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (Pudilova) – $104,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – W (Correia) – $66,100 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $8,100 from Correia for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – L (Pennington) – $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Stephens – Sept 21/19 – W (Melo) – $66,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $3,000 from Melo for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Vieira) – $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 3/20 – L (Holm) – $47,000 ($42,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – W (Kunitskaya) – $77,400 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $12,600 fine for missing weight, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $655,900

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Irene Aldana Career Earnings