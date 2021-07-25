Ian Heinisch Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 15 – Jul 31/18 – W (Sumter) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Magny vs Ponzinibbio – Nov 17/19 – W (Ferreira) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Lee – May 18/19 – W (Carlos Junior) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – L (Brunson) – $28,500 ($25,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – L (Akhmedov) – $29,000 ($25,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 250 – Jun 6/20 – W (Meerschaert) – $70,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – L (Gastelum) – $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Dillashaw – Jul 24/21 – L (Imavov) – $41,000 ($35,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $269,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Ian Heinisch Career Earnings