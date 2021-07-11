Greg Hardy Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWTNCS – Season 2, Week 1 – Jun 12/18 – W (Lane) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

DWTNCS – Season 2, Week 8 – Aug 7/18 – W (Gordon) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – L (Crowder) – $78,500 ($75,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Smolyakov) – $153,500 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Adams) – $163,500 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18/19 – NC (Sosoli) – $89,000 ($85,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar – Nov 9/19 – L (Volkov) – $94,000 ($90,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (De Castro) – $185,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva – Oct 31/20 – W (Greene) – $195,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Tybura) – $105,000 ($100,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – L (Tuivasa) – $106,000 ($100,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,189,500

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Greg Hardy Career Earnings