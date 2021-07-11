Gilbert Burns Career Earnings

(UFC fights only, doesn't include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – W (Stahl) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC 179 – Oct 25/14 – W (Giagos) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs LaFlare – Mar 21/15 – W (Oliveira) – $74,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Henderson 3 – Nov 7/15 – L (Magomedov) – $19,500 ($17,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (Sajewski) – $36,500 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Cyborg vs Lansberg – Sept 24/16 – L (Prazeres) – $46,200 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $3,200 from Prazeres for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs Branch – Sept 16/17 – W (Saggo) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – W (Moret) – $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 226 – Jul 6/18 – L (Hooker) – $36,000 ($31,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 231 – Dec 8/18 – W (Aubin-Mercier) – $67,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Davis) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Kunchenko) – $102,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Nelson) – $106,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – W (Maia) – $220,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Woodley) – $228,000 ($84,000 to show, $84,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – L (Usman) – $380,000 ($350,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – W (Thompson) – $216,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $1,823,200

