Dustin Poirier Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – L (Castillo) – $3,000

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Micklewright) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

UFC 125 – Jan 1/11 – W (Grispi) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

UFC 131 – Jun 11/11 – W (Young) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – W (Garza) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

UFC 143 – Feb 4/12 – W (Holloway) – $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Korean Zombie vs Poirier – May 15/12 – L (Jung) – $54,000 ($14,000 to show, $40,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

TUF 16 Finale – Dec 15/12 – W (Brookins) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Barao vs McDonald – Feb 16/13 – L (Swanson) – $20,000*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Koch) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)

UFC 168 – Dec 28/13 – W (Brandao) – $48,500 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus, $2,500 from Brandao for missing weight)

TUF: Bisping vs Kennedy Finale – Apr 16/14 – W (Corassani) – $106,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (McGregor) – $34,000

UFC Fight Night: Mendes vs Lamas – Apr 4/15 – W (Ferreira) – $118,000 ($34,000 to show, $34,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Boetsch vs Henderson – Jun 6/15 – W (Medeiros) – $130,200 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $4,200 from Medeiros for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 195 – Jan 2/16 – W (Duffy) – $99,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Green) – $125,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson – Sept 17/16 – L (Johnson) – $75,000 ($60,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – Feb 11/17 – W (Miller) – $185,000 ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – NC (Alvarez) – $80,000 ($65,000 to show, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – W (Pettis) – $200,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje – Apr 14/18 – W (Gaethje) – $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28/18 – W (Alvarez) – $250,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – W (Holloway) – $330,000 ($250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – L (Nurmagomedov) – $290,000 ($250,000 to show, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Hooker – Jun 27/20 – W (Hooker) – $370,000 ($150,000 to show, $150,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 257 – Jan 23/21 – W (McGregor) – $1,070,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 264 – Jul 10/21 – W (McGregor) – $1,021,000 ($1,000,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $5,055,700

