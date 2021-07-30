Bryan Barberena Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs Miocic – Dec 13/14 – W (Jo. Ellenberger) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)*

UFC 186 – Apr 25/15 – L (Laprise) – $60,000 ($10,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Bader – Jan 30/16 – W (Northcutt) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Alves) – $38,500 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC on Fox: VanZant vs Waterson – Dec 17/16 – L (Covington) – $22,500 ($20,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (Proctor) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Struve – Sept 2/17 – L (Edwards) – $35,000 ($30,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Ja. Ellenberger) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs Velasquez – Feb 17/19 – L (Luque) – $90,000 ($35,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Korean Zombie – Jun 22/19 – L (Brown) – $40,000 ($35,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Waterson vs Hill – Sept 12/20 – W (Ivy) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $539,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bryan Barberena Career Earnings