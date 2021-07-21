There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire Feather/Lightweight 1004 2 2 2 Vadim Nemkov Light Heavyweight 887 3 4 1W Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino Women’s Featherweight 683 4 3 3 Gegard Mousasi Middleweight 615 5 10 5 Yaroslav Amosov Welterweight 544.5 6 9 2W Juliana Velasquez Women’s Flyweight 543.5 7 7 4 Ryan Bader Heavy/Light Heavyweight 457 8 5 8 Douglas Lima Welterweight 420 9 8 3W Ilima-Lei Macfarlane Women’s Flyweight 406 10 6 Timothy Johnson Heavyweight 392 11 11 6 A.J. McKee Featherweight 344.5 12 12 7 Sergio Pettis Bantamweight 332 13 21 Jason Jackson Welterweight 285 13 15 10 Juan Archuleta Bantamweight 285 15 13 John Salter Middleweight 282 16 16 Costello Van Steenis Middleweight 278.5 17 18 Neiman Gracie Welterweight 271 18 35 Leandro Higo Bantamweight 269 18 18 Michael Page Welterweight 269 20 20 Emmanuel Sanchez Featherweight 260.5 21 17 Phil Davis Light Heavyweight 246 22 22 4W Julia Budd Women’s Featherweight 242 23 23 Lorenz Larkin Welterweight 234 24 14 Darrion Caldwell Bantamweight 232 25 24 Cheick Kongo Heavyweight 224.5 25 24 9 Corey Anderson Light Heavyweight 224.5 27 26 Jay-Jay Wilson Featherweight 220.5 28 31 Aaron Pico Featherweight 211 29 27 Goiti Yamauchi Lightweight 200 30 28 Raufeon Stots Bantamweight 195 31 29 Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Lightweight 194 32 34 Aviv Gozali Lightweight 192.5 33 30 Linton Vassell Heavyweight 192 34 32 Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson Light Heavyweight 188 35 76 Sidney Outlaw Lightweight 186 36 59 Tyrell Fortune Heavyweight 181 37 46 Taylor Johnson Middleweight 178 38 36 Adam Borics Featherweight 173.5 39 61 Austin Vanderford Middleweight 169 40 37 Oliver Enkamp Welterweight 168 40 37 Peter Queally Lightweight 168 42 39 Benson Henderson Welterweight 163 43 63 Valentin Moldavsky Heavyweight 161.5 44 40 Steve Mowry Heavyweight 159 45 33 6W Denise Kielholtz Women’s Flyweight 152.5 46 41 Logan Storley Welterweight 151.5 47 42 James Gallagher Bantamweight 150 48 43 Charlie Ward Middleweight 149.5 49 44 Mandel Nallo Lightweight 149 50 100 Grant Neal Light Heavyweight 147 51 114 5W Liz Carmouche Women’s Flyweight 139.5 52 47 Jornel Lugo Bantamweight 137 53 48 Charlie Leary Lightweight 136 54 49 Dalton Rosta Middleweight 134 54 NR Leah McCourt Women’s Featherweight 134 56 45 Aiden Lee Featherweight 130 56 50 Dan Moret Lightweight 130 58 52 Andrew Kapel Middleweight 128 59 79 Cody Law Featherweight 124 59 53 Julius Anglickas Light Heavyweight 124 59 53 Romero Cotton Middleweight 124 62 55 Keri Taylor-Melendez Women’s Flyweight 122 62 95 Lucas Brennan Featherweight 122 64 56 Sinead Kavanagh Women’s Featherweight 121.5 65 57 Kemran Lachinov Welterweight 121 66 63 Mads Burnell Featherweight 110 66 63 Robson Gracie Jr Welterweight 110 68 66 Billy Goff Welterweight 109 68 66 Norbert Novenyi Middleweight 109 70 68 Lyoto Machida Light Heavyweight 108 71 62 Adam Piccolotti Lightweight 107 72 70 Joey Davis Welterweight 106 72 51 Paul Daley Welterweight 106 74 NR Charlie Campbell Lightweight 104 74 60 Johnny Eblen Middleweight 104 76 127 Jaylon Bates Bantamweight 103 77 72 Weber Almeida Featherweight 101 78 206 Alexandr Shabily Lightweight 100 78 69 7W Arlene Blencowe Women’s Featherweight 100 78 73 Khalid Murtazaliev Middleweight 100 78 73 Shamil Nikaev Welterweight 100 82 137 Alex Polizzi Light Heavyweight 98 83 77 Roman Faraldo Welterweight 96 84 78 Cass Bell Bantamweight 95.5 85 79 Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight) Bantamweight 95 85 79 Jake Hager Heavyweight 95 85 79 Raymond Daniels Welterweight 95 88 163 Davion Franklin Heavyweight 94 88 83 Nicolo Solli Lightweight 94 88 83 Tony Johnson Middleweight 94 91 86 Henry Corrales Bantamweight 93.5 92 87 Kevin Ferguson Jr Lightweight 93 93 58 Brett Johns Bantamweight 92 94 89 Derek Anderson Welterweight 90 95 90 8W Cat Zingano Women’s Featherweight 89 96 91 Patchy Mix Bantamweight 88 97 71 Fabian Edwards Middleweight 85.5 98 97 Alejandra Lara Women’s Flyweight 81 98 83 Christian Edwards Light Heavyweight 81 98 112 Daniel Weichel Featherweight 81 98 87 Rafael Carvalho Middleweight 81 98 97 Vinicius de Jesus Middleweight 81 103 NR Justin Gonzales Featherweight 80 103 157 Saad Awad Lightweight 80 105 101 Chris Duncan Lightweight 78 105 75 Valerie Loureda Women’s Flyweight 78 107 92 Mike Shipman Middleweight 77.5 108 102 Melvin Manhoef Light Heavyweight 77 109 103 George Hardwick Lightweight 76 109 96 Keoni Diggs Featherweight 76 111 104 Ed Ruth Middleweight 75.5 112 105 Kate Jackson Women’s Flyweight 74.5 113 106 John Douma Bantamweight 74 114 108 Jordan Newman Middleweight 73 115 109 Killys Mota Welterweight 72 116 110 Brian Moore Featherweight 71.5 117 111 Christopher Gonzalez Lightweight 71 118 113 Curtis Millender Welterweight 70 119 93 Alfie Davis Lightweight 69.5 120 116 Pedro Carvalho Featherweight 68.5 121 117 Lewis Long Welterweight 68 121 117 Simon Smotritsky Welterweight 68 121 171 Sumiko Inaba Women’s Flyweight 68 121 114 Veta Arteaga Women’s Flyweight 68 125 119 Ciaran Clarke Featherweight 67 125 119 Danni Neilan Women’s Flyweight 67 127 106 9W Kana Watanabe Women’s Flyweight 66 128 121 Kent Kauppinen Middleweight 65 129 122 Jake Smith Welterweight 64 129 NR Nick Newell Lightweight 64 131 NR John Macapa Featherweight 63 132 123 Josh Hill Bantamweight 62 133 124 Akonne Wanliss Lightweight 61 134 125 Daniele Scatizzi Lightweight 60 134 NR Danny Sabatello Bantamweight 60 134 NR Hannah Guy Women’s Flyweight 60 134 125 Kastriot Xhema Welterweight 60 138 127 Magomed Magomedov Bantamweight 59 139 129 Lee Chadwick Light Heavyweight 58 139 129 Sabah Homasi Welterweight 58 141 131 Georgi Karakhanyan Lightweight 57 142 133 Chris Bungard Lightweight 56 142 133 Marcus Surin Lightweight 56 144 135 Lance Gibson Jr Lightweight 55 144 135 Raphael Uchegbu Welterweight 55 146 137 Chris Hatley Featherweight 54 146 137 Emilee King Women’s Flyweight 54 146 137 Gavin Hughes Lightweight 54 146 NR Johnny Soto Featherweight 54 146 137 Moses Murrietta Welterweight 54 146 137 Trevor Gudde Welterweight 54 146 NR Tyler King Heavyweight 54 153 144 Jeremy Kennedy Featherweight 52 154 145 Asael Adjoudj Lightweight 50 154 145 Asael Adjoudj Featherweight 50 154 145 Gokhan Saricam Heavyweight 50 154 145 Luke Trainer Light Heavyweight 50 154 145 Saul Rogers Featherweight 50 154 145 Talita Nogueira Women’s Featherweight 50 160 131 10W Leslie Smith Women’s Featherweight 45.5 161 152 Jack May Heavyweight 45 161 152 Walter Gahadza Welterweight 45 163 154 Erik Perez Bantamweight 44 163 154 Jordan Mein Welterweight 44 163 154 Manny Muro Lightweight 44 166 159 Keith Lee Bantamweight 41 167 160 Dominique Wooding Featherweight 40 167 160 Justin Sumter Middleweight 40 167 167 Mark Lemminger Welterweight 40 170 162 Kiefer Crosbie Lightweight 39.5 171 158 Myles Jury Lightweight 36.5 172 165 Stefano Paterno Welterweight 36 173 166 Nainoa Dung Lightweight 35 174 167 Terry Brazier Lightweight 32 175 169 Kyle Crutchmer Welterweight 31 176 163 Janay Harding Women’s Featherweight 30 176 206 Said Sowma Heavyweight 30 178 171 Diana Avsaragova Women’s Flyweight 28 179 178 Jaleel Willis Welterweight 27 180 144 Jeremy Petley Featherweight 22 181 171 Albert Gonzales Welterweight 20 181 171 Kevin Croom Featherweight 20 181 206 Matheus Mattos Bantamweight 20 181 171 Ras Hylton Heavyweight 20 18 171 Tim Wilde Lightweight 20 181 0 Yves Landu Lightweight 20 187 188 Soren Bak Lightweight 19 188 179 Daniel Madrid Middleweight 18 188 179 Gabby Holloway Women’s Featherweight 18 188 179 Jessica Borga Women’s Featherweight 18 188 170 John de Jesus Featherweight 18 188 179 Kane Mousah Lightweight 18 188 179 Ricardo Seixas Lightweight 18 188 179 Ty Gwerder Middleweight 18 195 185 Vladimir Tokov Lightweight 17 196 186 Joseph Creer Middleweight 14 196 186 Pat Casey Welterweight 14 198 188 Alan Omer Lightweight 10 198 188 Ali Zebian Lightweight 10 198 188 Andrew Fisher Featherweight 10 198 188 Chiara Penco Women’s Flyweight 10 198 188 Grachik Bozinyan Welterweight 10 198 188 Karl Albrektsson Light Heavyweight 10 198 188 Lucie Bertaud Women’s Flyweight 10 198 188 Marcelo Golm Heavyweight 10 198 206 Marina Mokhnatkina Women’s Featherweight 10 198 188 Usman Nurmagomedov Lightweight 10 208 198 Andrew Salas Featherweight 9 208 206 Harry Hardwick Featherweight 9 208 198 Jose Augusto Light Heavyweight 9 211 202 Jessy Miele Women’s Featherweight 8 212 204 Albert Morales Bantamweight 6 213 205 Carlo Pedersoli Jr Welterweight 5 214 206 Alessandro Botti Lightweight 0 214 206 Andy Manzolo Middleweight 0 214 206 Ashleigh Grimshaw Featherweight 0 214 206 Bobby Lee Welterweight 0 214 NR Bobby Lee Lightweight 0 214 206 Branko Busick Middleweight 0 214 206 Bryce Logan Lightweight 0 214 NR Cee Jay Hamilton Bantamweight 0 214 206 Dayana Silva Women’s Featherweight 0 214 206 DeAnna Bennett Women’s Flyweight 0 214 206 Desiree Yanez Women’s Flyweight 0 214 206 Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Ederson Macedo Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Erick Sanchez Featherweight 0 214 206 Fabio Aguiar Middleweight 0 214 206 Giovanni Melillo Welterweight 0 214 206 Gregory Milliard Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Hamza Salim Middleweight 0 214 206 Herman Terrado Welterweight 0 214 206 Iamik Furtado Lightweight 0 214 NR Isaiah Hokit Lightweight 0 214 206 Jared Scoggins Bantamweight 0 214 206 Jason Markland Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Jessica Ruiz Women’s Flyweight 0 214 206 Jonathan Wilson Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Katharina Lehner Women’s Featherweight 0 214 206 Khurshed Kakhorov Bantamweight 0 214 206 Kywan Gracie Welterweight 0 214 NR Levan Chokheli Welterweight 0 214 206 Matt Bessette Featherweight 0 214 206 Mike Hamel Lightweight 0 214 206 Mukhamed Berkhamov Welterweight 0 214 NR Nate Andrews Lightweight 0 214 206 Peter Stanonik Welterweight 0 214 206 Ross Houston Welterweight 0 214 206 Ryan Scope Lightweight 0 214 206 Shaun Asher Heavyweight 0 214 206 Shawn Teed Heavyweight 0 214 NR Simon Biyong Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Simone D’Anna Featherweight 0 214 206 Tara Graff Women’s Flyweight 0 214 206 Vanessa Porto Women’s Flyweight 0 214 206 Viktor Nemkov Light Heavyweight 0 214 206 Vladyslav Parubchenko Featherweight 0 214 206 Will Smith Bantamweight 0

Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Jul 21/21