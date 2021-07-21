There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Bell
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Feather/Lightweight
|1004
|2
|2
|2
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|887
|3
|4
|1W
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Featherweight
|683
|4
|3
|3
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|615
|5
|10
|5
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|544.5
|6
|9
|2W
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|543.5
|7
|7
|4
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|457
|8
|5
|8
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|420
|9
|8
|3W
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|406
|10
|6
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|392
|11
|11
|6
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|344.5
|12
|12
|7
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|332
|13
|21
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|285
|13
|15
|10
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|285
|15
|13
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|282
|16
|16
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|278.5
|17
|18
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|271
|18
|35
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|269
|18
|18
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|269
|20
|20
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|260.5
|21
|17
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|246
|22
|22
|4W
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Featherweight
|242
|23
|23
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|234
|24
|14
|Darrion Caldwell
|Bantamweight
|232
|25
|24
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|224.5
|25
|24
|9
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|224.5
|27
|26
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|220.5
|28
|31
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|211
|29
|27
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|200
|30
|28
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|195
|31
|29
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|194
|32
|34
|Aviv Gozali
|Lightweight
|192.5
|33
|30
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|192
|34
|32
|Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson
|Light Heavyweight
|188
|35
|76
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|186
|36
|59
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|181
|37
|46
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|178
|38
|36
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|173.5
|39
|61
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|169
|40
|37
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|168
|40
|37
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|168
|42
|39
|Benson Henderson
|Welterweight
|163
|43
|63
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|161.5
|44
|40
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|159
|45
|33
|6W
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|152.5
|46
|41
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|151.5
|47
|42
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|150
|48
|43
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|149.5
|49
|44
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|149
|50
|100
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|147
|51
|114
|5W
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|139.5
|52
|47
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|137
|53
|48
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|136
|54
|49
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|134
|54
|NR
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Featherweight
|134
|56
|45
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|130
|56
|50
|Dan Moret
|Lightweight
|130
|58
|52
|Andrew Kapel
|Middleweight
|128
|59
|79
|Cody Law
|Featherweight
|124
|59
|53
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|124
|59
|53
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|124
|62
|55
|Keri Taylor-Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|122
|62
|95
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|122
|64
|56
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Featherweight
|121.5
|65
|57
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|121
|66
|63
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|110
|66
|63
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|110
|68
|66
|Billy Goff
|Welterweight
|109
|68
|66
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|109
|70
|68
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|108
|71
|62
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|107
|72
|70
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|106
|72
|51
|Paul Daley
|Welterweight
|106
|74
|NR
|Charlie Campbell
|Lightweight
|104
|74
|60
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|104
|76
|127
|Jaylon Bates
|Bantamweight
|103
|77
|72
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|101
|78
|206
|Alexandr Shabily
|Lightweight
|100
|78
|69
|7W
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Featherweight
|100
|78
|73
|Khalid Murtazaliev
|Middleweight
|100
|78
|73
|Shamil Nikaev
|Welterweight
|100
|82
|137
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|83
|77
|Roman Faraldo
|Welterweight
|96
|84
|78
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|85
|79
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|95
|85
|79
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|95
|85
|79
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|95
|88
|163
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|94
|88
|83
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|94
|88
|83
|Tony Johnson
|Middleweight
|94
|91
|86
|Henry Corrales
|Bantamweight
|93.5
|92
|87
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|93
|93
|58
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|92
|94
|89
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|90
|95
|90
|8W
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Featherweight
|89
|96
|91
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|88
|97
|71
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|85.5
|98
|97
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|81
|98
|83
|Christian Edwards
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|98
|112
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|81
|98
|87
|Rafael Carvalho
|Middleweight
|81
|98
|97
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Middleweight
|81
|103
|NR
|Justin Gonzales
|Featherweight
|80
|103
|157
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|80
|105
|101
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|78
|105
|75
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|107
|92
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|77.5
|108
|102
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|77
|109
|103
|George Hardwick
|Lightweight
|76
|109
|96
|Keoni Diggs
|Featherweight
|76
|111
|104
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|75.5
|112
|105
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|74.5
|113
|106
|John Douma
|Bantamweight
|74
|114
|108
|Jordan Newman
|Middleweight
|73
|115
|109
|Killys Mota
|Welterweight
|72
|116
|110
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|71.5
|117
|111
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|71
|118
|113
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|70
|119
|93
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|69.5
|120
|116
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|68.5
|121
|117
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|68
|121
|117
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|68
|121
|171
|Sumiko Inaba
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|121
|114
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|68
|125
|119
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|67
|125
|119
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|67
|127
|106
|9W
|Kana Watanabe
|Women’s Flyweight
|66
|128
|121
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|65
|129
|122
|Jake Smith
|Welterweight
|64
|129
|NR
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|64
|131
|NR
|John Macapa
|Featherweight
|63
|132
|123
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|62
|133
|124
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|61
|134
|125
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|60
|134
|NR
|Danny Sabatello
|Bantamweight
|60
|134
|NR
|Hannah Guy
|Women’s Flyweight
|60
|134
|125
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|60
|138
|127
|Magomed Magomedov
|Bantamweight
|59
|139
|129
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|58
|139
|129
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|58
|141
|131
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|57
|142
|133
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|56
|142
|133
|Marcus Surin
|Lightweight
|56
|144
|135
|Lance Gibson Jr
|Lightweight
|55
|144
|135
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|55
|146
|137
|Chris Hatley
|Featherweight
|54
|146
|137
|Emilee King
|Women’s Flyweight
|54
|146
|137
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|54
|146
|NR
|Johnny Soto
|Featherweight
|54
|146
|137
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|54
|146
|137
|Trevor Gudde
|Welterweight
|54
|146
|NR
|Tyler King
|Heavyweight
|54
|153
|144
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|52
|154
|145
|Asael Adjoudj
|Lightweight
|50
|154
|145
|Asael Adjoudj
|Featherweight
|50
|154
|145
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|50
|154
|145
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|50
|154
|145
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|50
|154
|145
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Featherweight
|50
|160
|131
|10W
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Featherweight
|45.5
|161
|152
|Jack May
|Heavyweight
|45
|161
|152
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|45
|163
|154
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|44
|163
|154
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|44
|163
|154
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|44
|166
|159
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|41
|167
|160
|Dominique Wooding
|Featherweight
|40
|167
|160
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|40
|167
|167
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|40
|170
|162
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Lightweight
|39.5
|171
|158
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|36.5
|172
|165
|Stefano Paterno
|Welterweight
|36
|173
|166
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|35
|174
|167
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|32
|175
|169
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|31
|176
|163
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Featherweight
|30
|176
|206
|Said Sowma
|Heavyweight
|30
|178
|171
|Diana Avsaragova
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|179
|178
|Jaleel Willis
|Welterweight
|27
|180
|144
|Jeremy Petley
|Featherweight
|22
|181
|171
|Albert Gonzales
|Welterweight
|20
|181
|171
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|20
|181
|206
|Matheus Mattos
|Bantamweight
|20
|181
|171
|Ras Hylton
|Heavyweight
|20
|18
|171
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|20
|181
|0
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|20
|187
|188
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|19
|188
|179
|Daniel Madrid
|Middleweight
|18
|188
|179
|Gabby Holloway
|Women’s Featherweight
|18
|188
|179
|Jessica Borga
|Women’s Featherweight
|18
|188
|170
|John de Jesus
|Featherweight
|18
|188
|179
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|18
|188
|179
|Ricardo Seixas
|Lightweight
|18
|188
|179
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|18
|195
|185
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|17
|196
|186
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|14
|196
|186
|Pat Casey
|Welterweight
|14
|198
|188
|Alan Omer
|Lightweight
|10
|198
|188
|Ali Zebian
|Lightweight
|10
|198
|188
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|10
|198
|188
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|198
|188
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Welterweight
|10
|198
|188
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|198
|188
|Lucie Bertaud
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|198
|188
|Marcelo Golm
|Heavyweight
|10
|198
|206
|Marina Mokhnatkina
|Women’s Featherweight
|10
|198
|188
|Usman Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|10
|208
|198
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|9
|208
|206
|Harry Hardwick
|Featherweight
|9
|208
|198
|Jose Augusto
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|211
|202
|Jessy Miele
|Women’s Featherweight
|8
|212
|204
|Albert Morales
|Bantamweight
|6
|213
|205
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|5
|214
|206
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|206
|Andy Manzolo
|Middleweight
|0
|214
|206
|Ashleigh Grimshaw
|Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|Bobby Lee
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|NR
|Bobby Lee
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|206
|Branko Busick
|Middleweight
|0
|214
|206
|Bryce Logan
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|NR
|Cee Jay Hamilton
|Bantamweight
|0
|214
|206
|Dayana Silva
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Desiree Yanez
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Ederson Macedo
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Erick Sanchez
|Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|Fabio Aguiar
|Middleweight
|0
|214
|206
|Giovanni Melillo
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|206
|Gregory Milliard
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Hamza Salim
|Middleweight
|0
|214
|206
|Herman Terrado
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|206
|Iamik Furtado
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|NR
|Isaiah Hokit
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|206
|Jared Scoggins
|Bantamweight
|0
|214
|206
|Jason Markland
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Jessica Ruiz
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Jonathan Wilson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Katharina Lehner
|Women’s Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|Khurshed Kakhorov
|Bantamweight
|0
|214
|206
|Kywan Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|NR
|Levan Chokheli
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|206
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|Mike Hamel
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|206
|Mukhamed Berkhamov
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|NR
|Nate Andrews
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|206
|Peter Stanonik
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|206
|Ross Houston
|Welterweight
|0
|214
|206
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|214
|206
|Shaun Asher
|Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Shawn Teed
|Heavyweight
|0
|214
|NR
|Simon Biyong
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|Tara Graff
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Vanessa Porto
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Viktor Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|214
|206
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
|214
|206
|Will Smith
|Bantamweight
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our Heavyweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
