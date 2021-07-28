Feb 3, 2018; Belem, Brazil; Timothy Johnson (red gloves) defeats Marcelo Golm (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Mangueirinho Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Ryan Bader 457
2 1 3 Timothy Johnson 392
3 3 4 Cheick Kongo 224.5
4 4 6 Linton Vassell 192
5 6 5 Tyrell Fortune 181
6 7 2 Valentin Moldavsky 161.5
7 5 7 Steve Mowry 159
8 NR Sergei Kharitonov 116
9 8 11 Jake Hager 95
10 13 9 Davion Franklin 94
11 9 Tyler King 54
12 NR Everett Cummings 50
12 10 10 Gokhan Saricam 50
14 12 Jack May 45
15 16 Said Sowma 30
16 14 Ras Hylton 20
17 15 Marcelo Golm 10
18 16 Shaun Asher 0
18 16 Shawn Teed 0

Check back next Wednesday for our light heavyweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

Shop all things MMA at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Jul 28/21