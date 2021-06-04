There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 700.5 2 2 6 Derek Brunson 377 3 3 4 Marvin Vettori 357 4 4 2 Robert Whittaker 330 5 6 9 Uriah Hall 299 6 5 5 Jared Cannonier 279 7 7 12 Sean Strickland 252 8 8 3 Paulo Costa 232.5 9 10 7 Jack Hermansson 225.5 10 9 8 Darren Till 210 11 12 14 Omari Akhmedov 190 12 14 16 Brad Tavares 176 13 11 13 Chris Weidman 172 14 18 Brendan Allen 170 15 15 Trevin Giles 160.5 16 13 11 Edmen Shahbazyan 154.5 17 17 Ian Heinisch 137 18 30 Andre Muniz 130 19 19 10 Kelvin Gastelum 122 20 20 Anthony Hernandez 120 21 21 Makhmud Muradov 115 22 22 Gerald Meerschaert 105.5 23 23 15 Kevin Holland 104 24 24 Joaquin Buckley 102 25 25 Abdul Razak Alhassan 100 26 26 Punahele Soriano 96 27 27 Zak Cummings 95.5 28 28 Tom Breese 95 29 31 Alessio Di Chirico 82 30 36 Phil Hawes 78 31 29 Karl Roberson 68 32 35 Rodolfo Vieira 66 33 37 Andrew Sanchez 61 34 38 Marc-Andre Barriault 60 35 33 Krzysztof Jotko 55 36 39 Julian Marquez 54 37 NR Laureano Staropoli 45 38 40 Dalcha Lungiambula 42 39 47 Jun Yong Park 37 40 48 Jordan Wright 36 41 41 Sam Alvey 28.5 42 42 Roman Dolidze 26 43 43 Jack Marshman 25.5 44 44 Charles Byrd 25 45 45 Dricus du Plessis 20 45 45 Jacob Malkoun 20 47 49 Deron Winn 15 48 59 Andreas Michailidis 10 48 50 Maki Pitolo 10 48 50 Shamil Gamzatov 10 51 54 Abu Azaitar 9 51 54 Dusko Todorovic 9 51 50 Kyle Daukaus 9 51 54 Nassourdine Imavov 9 51 50 Tafon Nchukwi 9 51 54 Wellington Turman 9 57 NR Alen Amedovski 0 57 59 Antonio Arroyo 0 57 59 Antonio Braga Neto 0 57 NR Charlie Ontiveros 0 57 59 Dustin Stoltzfus 0 57 NR Hu Yaozong 0 57 59 Jamie Pickett 0 57 59 Jordan Williams 0

