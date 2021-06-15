There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski
|817.5
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|398
|3
|3
|2
|Max Holloway
|367
|4
|4
|7
|Josh Emmett
|362
|5
|6
|5
|Chan Sung Jung
|280
|6
|7
|Ryan Hall
|270
|7
|18
|10
|Edson Barboza
|220.5
|8
|8
|9
|Dan Ige
|212.5
|9
|9
|8
|Arnold Allen
|200
|10
|16
|15
|Movsar Evloev
|194
|11
|10
|11
|Giga Chikadze
|188.5
|12
|11
|Ricky Simon
|174.5
|13
|NR
|4
|Yair Rodriguez
|158
|14
|13
|12
|Sodiq Yusuff
|155
|15
|14
|6
|Calvin Kattar
|149.5
|16
|15
|Lerone Murphy
|148
|17
|12
|14
|Shane Burgos
|133.5
|18
|19
|Gavin Tucker
|114.5
|19
|20
|13
|Bryce Mitchell
|114
|20
|21
|Brian Kelleher
|112
|20
|21
|Herbert Burns
|112
|22
|17
|16
|Hakeem Dawodu
|108.5
|23
|23
|Charles Jourdain
|98
|24
|24
|Ilia Topuria
|96
|25
|26
|Gabriel Benitez
|94
|26
|26
|Julian Erosa
|94
|27
|28
|Andre Fili
|87
|28
|NR
|Ricardo Ramos
|86.5
|29
|30
|Darren Elkins
|75
|30
|31
|Mirsad Bektic
|74
|31
|32
|Daniel Pineda
|72
|31
|32
|Nate Landwehr
|72
|33
|34
|Cub Swanson
|69.5
|34
|29
|Makwan Amirkhani
|69
|35
|37
|Mike Grundy
|64
|36
|NR
|Doo Ho Choi
|60
|36
|36
|Jonathan Pearce
|60
|38
|38
|Darrick Minner
|55
|39
|39
|Kyle Nelson
|54
|39
|36
|L’udovit Klein
|54
|39
|39
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|54
|42
|41
|Alex Caceres
|50
|42
|41
|Billy Quarantillo
|50
|42
|51
|Lando Vannata
|50
|45
|43
|Charles Rosa
|49
|45
|43
|Seung Woo Choi
|49
|47
|46
|Omar Morales
|47
|48
|47
|Danny Henry
|45
|49
|54
|Steven Peterson
|42
|50
|53
|Mike Trizano
|41
|51
|45
|Kevin Aguilar
|37
|52
|50
|Shane Young
|33
|53
|NR
|Kamuela Kirk
|30
|54
|51
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|29
|55
|67
|Sean Woodson
|28
|56
|52
|Chase Hooper
|23
|57
|55
|Pat Sabatini
|20
|58
|56
|Felipe Colares
|18
|58
|56
|Tristan Connelly
|18
|60
|59
|Nad Narimani
|13
|61
|58
|Youssef Zalal
|11.5
|62
|60
|Austin Lingo
|10
|62
|60
|Jamall Emmers
|10
|62
|73
|Joshua Culibao
|10
|62
|60
|Luis Saldana
|10
|62
|60
|T.J. Brown
|10
|62
|NR
|Tucker Lutz
|10
|68
|NR
|Bill Algeo
|9
|68
|67
|Danny Chavez
|9
|70
|69
|Chris Fishgold
|8
|70
|69
|Kai Kamaka III
|8
|72
|71
|Justin Jaynes
|5
|73
|73
|Kevin Croom
|0
|73
|73
|Marcelo Rojo
|0
|73
|73
|Martin Day
|0
|73
|NR
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|0
|73
|73
|Steve Garcia
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
