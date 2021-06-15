Mar 11, 2017; Fortazela, Brazil, USA; Edson Barboza (red gloves) defeats Beneil Dariush (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Centro de Formacao Olimpica de Fortaleza. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5
2 2 3 Brian Ortega 398
3 3 2 Max Holloway 367
4 4 7 Josh Emmett 362
5 6 5 Chan Sung Jung 280
6 7 Ryan Hall 270
7 18 10 Edson Barboza 220.5
8 8 9 Dan Ige 212.5
9 9 8 Arnold Allen 200
10 16 15 Movsar Evloev 194
11 10 11 Giga Chikadze 188.5
12 11 Ricky Simon 174.5
13 NR 4 Yair Rodriguez 158
14 13 12 Sodiq Yusuff 155
15 14 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5
16 15 Lerone Murphy 148
17 12 14 Shane Burgos 133.5
18 19 Gavin Tucker 114.5
19 20 13 Bryce Mitchell 114
20 21 Brian Kelleher 112
20 21 Herbert Burns 112
22 17 16 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5
23 23 Charles Jourdain 98
24 24 Ilia Topuria 96
25 26 Gabriel Benitez 94
26 26 Julian Erosa 94
27 28 Andre Fili 87
28 NR Ricardo Ramos 86.5
29 30 Darren Elkins 75
30 31 Mirsad Bektic 74
31 32 Daniel Pineda 72
31 32 Nate Landwehr 72
33 34 Cub Swanson 69.5
34 29 Makwan Amirkhani 69
35 37 Mike Grundy 64
36 NR Doo Ho Choi 60
36 36 Jonathan Pearce 60
38 38 Darrick Minner 55
39 39 Kyle Nelson 54
39 36 L’udovit Klein 54
39 39 Zubaira Tukhugov 54
42 41 Alex Caceres 50
42 41 Billy Quarantillo 50
42 51 Lando Vannata 50
45 43 Charles Rosa 49
45 43 Seung Woo Choi 49
47 46 Omar Morales 47
48 47 Danny Henry 45
49 54 Steven Peterson 42
50 53 Mike Trizano 41
51 45 Kevin Aguilar 37
52 50 Shane Young 33
53 NR Kamuela Kirk 30
54 51 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29
55 67 Sean Woodson 28
56 52 Chase Hooper 23
57 55 Pat Sabatini 20
58 56 Felipe Colares 18
58 56 Tristan Connelly 18
60 59 Nad Narimani 13
61 58 Youssef Zalal 11.5
62 60 Austin Lingo 10
62 60 Jamall Emmers 10
62 73 Joshua Culibao 10
62 60 Luis Saldana 10
62 60 T.J. Brown 10
62 NR Tucker Lutz 10
68 NR Bill Algeo 9
68 67 Danny Chavez 9
70 69 Chris Fishgold 8
70 69 Kai Kamaka III 8
72 71 Justin Jaynes 5
73 73 Kevin Croom 0
73 73 Marcelo Rojo 0
73 73 Martin Day 0
73 NR Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0
73 73 Steve Garcia 0

 

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Jun 14/21