There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 817.5 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 398 3 3 2 Max Holloway 367 4 4 7 Josh Emmett 362 5 6 5 Chan Sung Jung 280 6 7 Ryan Hall 270 7 18 10 Edson Barboza 220.5 8 8 9 Dan Ige 212.5 9 9 8 Arnold Allen 200 10 16 15 Movsar Evloev 194 11 10 11 Giga Chikadze 188.5 12 11 Ricky Simon 174.5 13 NR 4 Yair Rodriguez 158 14 13 12 Sodiq Yusuff 155 15 14 6 Calvin Kattar 149.5 16 15 Lerone Murphy 148 17 12 14 Shane Burgos 133.5 18 19 Gavin Tucker 114.5 19 20 13 Bryce Mitchell 114 20 21 Brian Kelleher 112 20 21 Herbert Burns 112 22 17 16 Hakeem Dawodu 108.5 23 23 Charles Jourdain 98 24 24 Ilia Topuria 96 25 26 Gabriel Benitez 94 26 26 Julian Erosa 94 27 28 Andre Fili 87 28 NR Ricardo Ramos 86.5 29 30 Darren Elkins 75 30 31 Mirsad Bektic 74 31 32 Daniel Pineda 72 31 32 Nate Landwehr 72 33 34 Cub Swanson 69.5 34 29 Makwan Amirkhani 69 35 37 Mike Grundy 64 36 NR Doo Ho Choi 60 36 36 Jonathan Pearce 60 38 38 Darrick Minner 55 39 39 Kyle Nelson 54 39 36 L’udovit Klein 54 39 39 Zubaira Tukhugov 54 42 41 Alex Caceres 50 42 41 Billy Quarantillo 50 42 51 Lando Vannata 50 45 43 Charles Rosa 49 45 43 Seung Woo Choi 49 47 46 Omar Morales 47 48 47 Danny Henry 45 49 54 Steven Peterson 42 50 53 Mike Trizano 41 51 45 Kevin Aguilar 37 52 50 Shane Young 33 53 NR Kamuela Kirk 30 54 51 Douglas Silva de Andrade 29 55 67 Sean Woodson 28 56 52 Chase Hooper 23 57 55 Pat Sabatini 20 58 56 Felipe Colares 18 58 56 Tristan Connelly 18 60 59 Nad Narimani 13 61 58 Youssef Zalal 11.5 62 60 Austin Lingo 10 62 60 Jamall Emmers 10 62 73 Joshua Culibao 10 62 60 Luis Saldana 10 62 60 T.J. Brown 10 62 NR Tucker Lutz 10 68 NR Bill Algeo 9 68 67 Danny Chavez 9 70 69 Chris Fishgold 8 70 69 Kai Kamaka III 8 72 71 Justin Jaynes 5 73 73 Kevin Croom 0 73 73 Marcelo Rojo 0 73 73 Martin Day 0 73 NR Shayilan Nuerdanbieke 0 73 73 Steve Garcia 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

