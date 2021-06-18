There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Aljamain Sterling
|567
|2
|NR
|T.J. Dillashaw
|552
|3
|2
|3
|Cory Sandhagen
|389
|4
|3
|2
|Petr Yan
|356.5
|5
|11
|Song Yadong
|248.5
|6
|5
|4
|Rob Font
|236
|7
|6
|7
|Marlon Moraes
|205
|8
|7
|16
|Marlon Vera
|193.5
|9
|8
|5
|Jose Aldo
|183
|10
|9
|9
|Pedro Munhoz
|181
|11
|4
|6
|Cody Garbrandt
|177
|12
|12
|8
|Frankie Edgar
|151
|13
|13
|13
|Jimmie Rivera
|148
|14
|14
|11
|Merab Dvalishvili
|142.5
|15
|15
|Said Nurmagomedov
|135
|16
|16
|Casey Kenney
|134
|17
|17
|15
|Kyler Phillips
|133
|18
|18
|Raoni Barcelos
|131
|19
|20
|14
|Cody Stamann
|117.5
|20
|21
|Louis Smolka
|116
|21
|NR
|Brian Kelleher
|112
|22
|22
|Rani Yahya
|108.5
|23
|23
|Davey Grant
|106
|24
|24
|Sean O’Malley
|100.5
|25
|25
|Nathaniel Wood
|95.5
|26
|19
|Matt Schnell
|88
|27
|27
|Montel Jackson
|87
|28
|28
|Adrian Yanez
|85
|29
|29
|Damon Jackson
|81
|29
|29
|Eddie Wineland
|81
|31
|10
|10
|Dominick Cruz
|80
|32
|31
|Chris Gutierrez
|79
|33
|32
|Alejandro Perez
|76.5
|34
|33
|Jonathan Martinez
|75.5
|35
|34
|12
|Raphael Assuncao
|68.5
|36
|35
|Miles Johns
|66
|37
|NR
|Kyung Ho Kang
|65
|38
|36
|Mario Bautista
|62
|39
|37
|Trevin Jones
|60
|40
|38
|Aiemann Zahabi
|55
|41
|39
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|50
|42
|40
|Nathan Maness
|49
|43
|41
|Jack Shore
|45
|43
|41
|Khalid Taha
|45
|45
|43
|Andre Ewell
|41
|46
|44
|Danaa Batgerel
|38
|46
|44
|Julio Arce
|38
|46
|44
|Randy Costa
|38
|49
|47
|Gustavo Lopez
|36
|50
|48
|Tony Gravely
|29
|51
|49
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|28
|52
|51
|John Castaneda
|20
|52
|51
|Ronnie Lawrence
|20
|52
|51
|Thomas Almeida
|20
|55
|54
|Hunter Azure
|19
|56
|55
|Heili Alateng
|17
|57
|NR
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|58
|57
|Frankie Saenz
|13
|59
|58
|Anderson dos Santos
|10
|59
|58
|Timur Valiev
|10
|59
|58
|Tony Kelley
|10
|62
|62
|Irwin Rivera
|9
|63
|NR
|Vince Morales
|5
|64
|63
|Aaron Phillips
|0
|64
|63
|Cameron Else
|0
|64
|NR
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|64
|63
|Drako Rodriguez
|0
|64
|63
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|64
|63
|Jamey Simmons
|0
|64
|63
|Jesse Strader
|0
|64
|63
|Johnny Munoz
|0
|64
|63
|Journey Newson
|0
|64
|63
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|64
|63
|Mark Striegl
|0
|64
|63
|Sergey Morozov
|0
|64
|63
|T.J. Laramie
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
