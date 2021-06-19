UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige

June 19, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Results

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights (five rounds):

Chan Sung Jung (16-6, #5 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (15-3, #8 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Aleksei Oleinik (59-15-1, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak (12-2, #18 ranked heavyweight)

Bantamweights:

Marlon Vera (16-7-1, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Davey Grant (13-4, #23 ranked bantamweight)

Featherweights:

Julian Erosa (25-9, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi (9-3, #45 ranked featherweight)

Middleweights:

Wellington Turman (16-4, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Bruno Silva (19-6)

Welterweights:

Matt Brown (24-18, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima (17-8, #43 ranked welterweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights:

Aleksa Camur (6-1, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (9-1, #39 ranked light heavyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Kanako Murata (12-1, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (16-2, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Welterweights:

Khaos Williams (11-2, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Matthew Semelsberger (8-2, #52 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Josh Parisian (13-4, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Roque Martinez (15-7-2, #36 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Joaquim Silva (11-3, #33 ranked lightweight) vs

Rick Glenn (21-6-1, #37 ranked lightweight) ***WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 1 (0:37)

Women’s Flyweights:

Casey O’Neill (6-0, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) ***WINNER VIA TECHNICAL SUBMISSION (REAR-NAKED CHOKE) – ROUND 3 (2:54)

vs Lara Procopio (7-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)

