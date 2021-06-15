UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige
June 19, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs Ige Fight Card
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights (five rounds):
Chan Sung Jung (16-6, #5 ranked featherweight) vs Dan Ige (15-3, #8 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Aleksei Oleinik (59-15-1, #13 ranked heavyweight) vs Sergey Spivak (12-2, #18 ranked heavyweight)
Welterweights:
Tim Means (31-12-1, #47 ranked welterweight) vs Danny Roberts (17-5, #50 ranked welterweight)
Bantamweights:
Marlon Vera (16-7-1, #7 ranked bantamweight) vs Davey Grant (13-4, #23 ranked bantamweight)
Middleweights:
Wellington Turman (16-4, #51 ranked middleweight) vs Bruno Silva (19-6)
Welterweights:
Matt Brown (24-18, #26 ranked welterweight) vs Dhiego Lima (17-8, #43 ranked welterweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)
Light Heavyweights:
Aleksa Camur (6-1, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Nicolae Negumereanu (9-1, #39 ranked light heavyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Kanako Murata (12-1, #25 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (16-2, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)
Welterweights:
Khaos Williams (11-2, #21 ranked welterweight) vs Matthew Semelsberger (8-2, #52 ranked welterweight)
Featherweights:
Julian Erosa (25-9, #26 ranked featherweight) vs Seung Woo Choi (9-3, #45 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Josh Parisian (13-4, #36 ranked heavyweight) vs Roque Martinez (15-7-2, #36 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Joaquim Silva (11-3, #33 ranked lightweight) vs Rick Glenn (21-6-1, #37 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Casey O’Neill (6-0, #31 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Lara Procopio (7-1, #31 ranked women’s flyweight)
Betting Odds:
