UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Marcin Tybura’s hot streak continued last night in Las Vegas, and he was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 26 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Marcin Tybura: $241,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik: $226,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ilir Latifi: $191,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $161,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $11,000 fight week incentive pay)

Walt Harris: $91,000 ($75,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)

Miguel Baeza: $76,500 ($22,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Francisco Trinaldo: $69,000 ($48,000 to show, $21,000 fight week incentive pay)

Muslim Salikhov: $66,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Augusto Sakai: $61,000 ($55,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Montana De La Rosa: $56,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makwan Amirkhani: $48,000 ($42,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roman Dolidze: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Claudio Puelles: $44,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Patrick: $36,000 ($30,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ariane Lipski: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tanner Boser: $28,000 ($22,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Manon Fiorot: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sean Woodson: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Youssef Zalal: $26,000 ($20,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)

Laureano Staropoli: $24,500 ($20,000 to show, $4,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gregory Rodrigues: $24,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kamuela Kirk: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dusko Todorovic: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Leavitt: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mason Jones: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tabatha Ricci: $14,000 ($10,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

