UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai

June 5, 2021

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Sakai Fight Card

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,525 – very strong

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter's name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights (five rounds):

Jairzinho Rozenstruik (11-2, #7 ranked heavyweight) vs Augusto Sakai (15-2-1, #25 ranked heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Walt Harris (13-9, 1 NC, #14 ranked heavyweight) vs Marcin Tybura (21-6, #15 ranked heavyweight)

Middleweights:

Roman Dolidze (8-1, #42 ranked middleweight) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-3, #40 ranked middleweight)

Welterweights:

Santiago Ponzinibbio (28-4, #4 ranked welterweight) vs Miguel Baeza (10-0, #23 ranked welterweight)

Middleweights:

Dusko Todorovic (10-1, #54 ranked middleweight) vs Gregory Rodrigues (7-3)

Middleweights:

Tom Breese (12-3, #28 ranked middleweight) vs Antonio Arroyo (9-4, #59 ranked middleweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ 4:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Makwan Amirkhani (16-5, #29 ranked featherweight) vs Kamuela Kirk (11-4)

Heavyweights:

Tanner Boser (19-7-1, #24 ranked heavyweight) vs Ilir Latifi (15-8, 1 NC, #19 ranked heavyweight)

Welterweights:

Francisco Trinaldo (26-7, #16 ranked welterweight) vs Muslim Salikhov (17-2, #9 ranked welterweight)

Welterweights:

Alan Patrick (15-3, #55 ranked welterweight) vs Mason Jones (10-1, #64 ranked welterweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Manon Fiorot (6-1, #21 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Maryna Moroz (10-3, #24 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Montana De La Rosa (11-6-1, #12 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Ariane Lipski (13-6, #17 ranked women’s flyweight)

Featherweights:

Sean Woodson (7-1, #67 ranked featherweight) vs Youssef Zalal (10-4, #58 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Claudio Puelles (10-2, #55 ranked lightweight) vs Jordan Leavitt (8-0, #51 ranked lightweight)

